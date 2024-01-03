Funds Turned Over to Baring Area Recovery Team

By Echo Menges

Following months of organizing, training, planning, and preparation, the Baring Area Recovery Team (BART) has accepted a check from the Knox County Ministerial Alliance. The funds account for the majority of money raised locally to benefit those who suffered damages in the Baring tornado.

BART’s acceptance of the money marks a step closer to fund disbursement to those effected by the EF2 tornado that ripped through the Baring community on August 4, 2023.

In total, $71,081.62 was transferred from the Ministerial Alliance to BART on Friday afternoon, December 22, in the lobby of the Citizens Bank of Edina.

Those funds began being collected immediately following the tornado. The Ministerial Alliance graciously accepted the donations under the understanding that they would not be responsible for fund disbursement. As donations began to build in the Ministerial Alliance account, the not-for-profit organization made it clear funds would be held for safe keeping until a committee was established to properly handle distribution.

Now that the BART has established themselves as a 501c3 not-for-profit organization, and a bank account has been established, they are accepting donated funds put forward for the Baring community.

“We were not set up for this, but we’re going to help however we can,” said Knox County Ministerial Alliance Board Member Rev. Graig Connell. “This is what we were waiting for.”

According to Connell, a large portion of the proceeds were raised at a benefit fundraiser held in Hurdland earlier this year.

Donations have also been deposited by groups and individuals directly to the bank since early after the tornado struck.

About Baring Area Recovery Team

According to BART Committee Member Keli Luthenauer, the BART by-laws and process is modeled after the Joplin tornado response and follows a tested and proven method. The committee is committed to responsible, non-bias, and transparent distribution and will be using a number system to distribute funding to ensure fairness and the protection of personal information for the Baring tornado survivors.

Donations to Baring Relief Continue to be Accepted

The Knox County Chamber of Commerce, which also set up an account to accept Baring relief donations, is still collecting online donations through the United State Bank of Edina. The Chamber Board of Directors are expected to vote on turning funds over during their next meeting.

“People can still donate to the tornado recovery effort at the Citizens Bank of Edina,” said Connell. “Now that BART is established, those funds will go directly to the BART account.”

More information about funding distribution will be reported as it becomes available.