Year In Review: Looking Back at the News of 2023 Part 1

JANUARY 4, 2023

EVACUATION – Thursday, December 29, 2022, several local businesses on North Main Street along the west side of the Edina Town Square were evacuated Thursday morning after a natural gas line was accidentally ruptured in the alleyway between the historic Lycan building and the Edina City Hall. The line was ruptured by city equipment being used to dig around a leaking water line. Supt. Roger Parton reported the gas line was incorrectly marked by the utility company before the rupture.

FIRE – A raging fire burned a northeast Missouri home to the ground around 1:30 p.m. Friday, December 22, 2022, at the Jim Roland residence on Coon Creek Avenue south of Edina. Roland and his sons were home when the fire started making it safely out of the one-story home. Roland was using an electric space heater to thaw frozen water pipes which Roland believed caught the wall on fire. Reprinted by permission of John Garlock.

SWORN IN – Knox County elected, and re-elected officials, were sworn into office Friday morning, December 30, 2022, by Second Circuit Presiding Circuit Judge Matt Wilson and Knox County Associate Circuit Judge Tom Redington.

BIRTH – Cody and Autumn Wilkens of Ewing, Missouri, welcomed their first child, a daughter, Sawyer Renee on November 3, 2022.

ADOPT-A-CHILD – Cheryl Hayes and Karen Hall, the co-chairs of the AAC program, deemed it a huge success with having served one hundred children in having a Merry Christmas. As always, the Adopt-A-Child program never closes, as a bank account if open at Citizen’s Bank of Edina for accepting donations throughout the year for the next Christmas.

IN MEMORY – Honorable William E. Alberty (ret.) of Canton passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022.

Evelyn Dale Johnston, 83, of Newark, passed away, Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Larry Dean Hayes, 78, of Edina passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022.

JANUARY 11, 2023

PUBLISHED – Larry K. Goodson, 94, of Knox City published “Knox City, MO – In and Around”, his 340-page book compiled of more than fifty years of material that covers eighty-five years in hopes of preserving Knox City’s history for future generations.

PHYSICIAN – Michael Duzan, D.O. joined the medical staff of Scotland County Hospital and Rural Health Clinics as a family practice physician. Dr. Duzan planned to see patients at Memphis Medical Services on Tuesdays and Edna Medical Services on Wednesdays.

LEAD ROLE – Cindy O’Laughlin stepped into the role as one of the most influential lawmakers in the state of Missouri as Incoming Senate Majority Leader. By Rudi Keller, Courtesy of the Missouri Independent

IN MEMORY – Ronald D. Baldwin, 96, of Fulton passed away January 5, 2023.

Debra Ann Peavler, 69, of Edina passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022.

JANUARY 18, 2023

CELEBRATE ANNIVERSARY – Bill and Carol Hayes of Knox City will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on February 1, 2023.

DONATION – United State Bank donated $10,000 to Culver-Stockton College on December 22, 2022, to benefit the schools Johnson-Turner IDEA Center, as “a community partnership for preparing tomorrow’s leaders to be innovative and invested in the community.”

CHAMBER GUESTS – Representatives of KTVO-TV, Channel 3 in Kirksville, Editor/Director of Promotions Dan Magruder, Director of Operations Matthew Dawson, CEO Carol Kellum and Ten O’clock News Anchor Aaron Abeytia, visited Knox County on Thursday evening, January 12, 2023, to make a presentation at the Chamber of Commerce Small Business Thursday event held at the Knox County Community Center. The team told of the new high power KTVO signal that can now be seen on antenna television throughout Knox County.

JOINS BUSINESS – Melanie Morgret, a licensed real estate agent, joined the sales teams of United Country Real Estate/Land Pros of Memphis, Missouri.

IN MEMORY – Joseph Duane Fountain, 87, of Edina passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Polly Ann Fuqua, 66, of Baring passed away Monday, January 9, 2023.

JANUARY 25, 2023

GIVING THANKS – The Knox County Chamber of Commerce received several thank you cards from employees of The Blue Room, expressing their gratitude for the coordinating the Christmas Paycheck fundraiser at the Knox County Community Center following the fire that destroyed the business and left all employees jobless.

WINNERS – Chamber Bucks winners were Beverly Arment, Lindsey Howe, and Warren Clary.

JOINS MEDICAL STAFF – Dr. Aaron Neisen, certified in Family Medicine, and a native of Lewistown, joined the medical staff of Scotland County Hospital and Clinics in Memphis, accepting patients of all ages at Memphis Medical Services.

COMING DOWN – Work began on Friday, January 20, 2023, to remove the old oak tree on the east side of the Knox County Historical Society Museum in Edina, with thanks to the CARES funding through the Knox County Commission.

IN MEMORY – Kenneth Arlo Hustead, 87, of Baring passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023.

Larry E. McKinney, 80, of Macon and formerly of Newark passed away Monday, January 16, 2023.

Betty Jean Scott, 95, of Mesa, Arizona, died January 16, 2023.

Janet Sue Parsons Sullivan, 62, of Mattoon, Illinois, died Thursday, January 12, 2023.

FEBRUARY 1, 2023

TRAIN COLLIDES – The tiny town of Gorin, Missouri, population 62, was overrun by emergency crews after a BNSF freight train collided with a tractor trailer in the middle of the rural community. Emergency responders were dispatched to the crash site at approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, January 25. The tractor Trailer driver, Ehsanullah Folad, of Sunrise, Florida, told Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney that the low-to-the-ground trailer hauling a load of steel road culvert tubes was high-centered at the railroad track crossing and Folad was unable to move the rig forward or backward. He heard the train coming and he ran to safety on the north side of the tracks. The train, traveling at a speed of 40 miles-per-hour hit the cab and it drove the tractor and trailer together down the tracks approximately 120 yards. The train was slowed down to a speed of only 26-mph at the point of impact. The load of steel tubes was strewn across the roadway on the north side.

WELLNESS CHECKS – The Knox County Health Department offered low-cost, cash pay wellness screenings during the month of February for Knox County residents and those who work at Knox County businesses. A full set of vitals which included blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen level, height, weight, and calculated BMI as well as blood draws for a complete blood count (CBC) complete metabolic panel (CMP), a lipid panel (Good, Bad and Cholesterol Ratios) Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone (TSH) and Hemoglobin (A1C average blood sugars over three months.)

KCCC CHALLENGE – The Knox County Community Center in partnership with the Knox County Health Department launched a February health and wellness promotion within the community, by hosting the Biggest Loser Challenge where participants will weigh in twice, once in the beginning and at the end of the challenge by offering a half-price two-month membership to participants for only $50. A fee of $20 to enter the Challenge will be taken as participants weigh-in at the Community Center. Participants would receive a T-shirt. Educational classes were offered throughout the challenge by both the KCHD and KCCC.

PRAYERS FOR BRYANT – Over two hundred people gathered around the flagpole at Knox County R-1 School District early Monday morning, January 30, 2023, to pray for 14-year-old Bryant Western’s recovery after he was seriously injured in an ATV crash on Wednesday afternoon, January 25, 2023. The crash happened at approximately 2:15 p.m. on a private drive three miles south of Edina. Western’s family and friends took to social media asking for prayers from the community, which ignited a massive prayer chain reaching far beyond Knox County. Within 24 hours of the crash efforts to raise money to help with the teen’s medical expenses were moving forward.

IN MEMORY – Norma Jean Rudicil Gash, 91, of St. Charles passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023.

FEBRUARY 8, 2023

FIRE – On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, firefighters arrived to find smoke billowing from the home of Dwight Clay of La Belle, which was destroyed. Mutual aid came from WLCFPD, the R-4 Fire Protection District, Canton R-V Fire Protection District, Newark Rural Volunteer Fire Department, and the Knox City Rural Fire Department in fighting the fire. At times the flames reached an estimated 20 feet or more above the second story, and thick smoke billowed eastward leaving a brownish haze across the skyline on the north and east sides of the community.

RESCUE MOTORIST – Knox County First Responders saved a Knox City man from frigid water last week, on January 30, 2023, at the South Henry Sever Lake. Bryan K. Slings, 64, ran off of State Route E approximately seven miles south of Knox City, and three miles north of Newark. Slings’ 2008 Cadillac CTS struck a tree before driving over the embankment and into the water at approximately 3:44 p.m. Carol York, Newark Rural Volunteer Fire Department Public information Officer arrived on the scene first with Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy David Fagin arrived shortly thereafter. The temperature was roughly nine degrees Fahrenheit with a “real feel” rating of only one degree. The driver was hanging out of the back passenger window of the vehicle and about waist deep in the water. York and Fagin took only thirty seconds to get into the water and rescue the stranded driver only spending one to two minutes in the frigid water themselves. The driver’s feet were numb, and the first responders stripped him down to get him out of wet clothing to try and reverse hypothermia that he experienced.

NEW PASTORS – Brian and Rhonda Burton are the new pastors at Edina Assembly of God Church. They have two adult children, Ashli and Trevor, and three grandchildren Lily, Rhett, and Lexi. The couple are quite musical with both being great singers. Brian plays the piano primarily but also plays the guitar and other instruments.

BIRTH – Kyler Robert Groseclose was born January 26, 2023, at 1:57 a.m., at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri, to Breeanna Moore and Kipton Groseclose of La Belle, Missouri.

LASTING LOVE – Mary Anella Paul and Leonard Eugene McCarty met January 22, 1961, on a blind date. They were engaged in the middle of summer and were married on November 25, 1961, right after Thanksgiving. The couple celebrated sixty-one years of marriage in 2023.

David Arment and Beverly Gibson met through the friendship of their parents when she was thirteen or fourteen years old. Just ten days after Beverly’s eighteenth birthday the two were married on July 31, 1971, at the First Baptist Church of Edina. The couple celebrated 51 years of marriage in 2023.

IN MEMORY – David Leroy Miller, 83, of Columbia passed away January 31, 2023.

Lane Campbell Novinger, 66, of Holts Summit, Missouri, died at his home January 25, 2023.

FEBRUARY 15, 2023

SUBMITS RESIGNATION – Knox County Sheriff Allen Gudehus submitted his resignation to the Knox County Clerk’s Office on Friday, February 10, 2023. “As of February 24, 2023, I resign the officer of Knox County Sheriff to accept other employment,” said Sheriff Gudehus in the letter. Gudehus cited a lot of reasons without pinpointing any specific cause for vacating the office and was taking a job outside of law enforcement.

REAPPOINTED – Knox County Prosecutor Andrew Boster was sworn into office by Knox County Associate Circuit Judge Tom Redington on Friday, February 3, 2023, in the courtroom of Knox County Courthouse. Boster was reappointed to fill the position by Second Circuit Presiding Judge Matt Wilson. The appointment was made after no one filed for the office in 2021.

IN MEMORY – Delah May Thrasher Whan, 90, of Knox City passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, in Blessing Hospital, Quincy, Illinois.

Janis Marie Small Humpal, 79, of Edina passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, in El Paso, Texas.

Richard L. “Skip” Lay, 80, of Lewistown went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

FEBRUARY 22, 2023

FEEDING MISSOURI – Knox County 4-H members joined the more than 1,600 4-H Clubs, serving youth ages 5 to 18, in the State of Missouri to take part in the 4-H Feeding Missouri Food Drive, a friendly competition among counties to donate the most meals through donations of volunteer hours, food and monetary contributions with a goal of raising 800,000 meals by April 30, 2023. The goal for Knox County to raise 500 pounds of food and at least $100 in cash donations and by volunteering fifty hours of community service with the expectation of exceeding the goal. It is reported that one in five children in Missouri are food insecure, which means that they don’t have consistent access to enough nutritious food to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle. The community was encouraged to help Knox County 4-H meet and exceed the goal.

FILING – Eastern District Commissioner Ronnie Leckbee advised that filing is open for the office of Knox County Sheriff until the end of the week. The office vacated by current Sheriff Allen Gudehus at the end of the week. A new sheriff will be elected by Knox County voters during the Municipal Election on April 4, 2023.In lieu of appointing an interim sheriff to hold the office until the election, Knox County Coroner Alan Rimer will oversee the office until voters elect a new Knox County Sheriff.

IN MEMORY – Richard Jon Davis, 40, of Edina passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at NRMC, in Kirksville.

Elmer Verley Parrish, 80, of La Belle passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, in Springfield, Illinois.

John William “Bill” Killday, 88, of Edina passed away Monday, February 13, 2023, in Scotland County Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Lorene Ellen Hatter-Cox, departed for eternity on February 18, 2023, in Oklahoma.

MARCH 8, 2023

REBUILDS – The Blue Room rose from the ashes when a crew from Hilltop Metals started framing the new Blue Room Restaurant and Bar on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The business was destroyed by fire on December 8, 2022. Chris Moubry, owner of the Blue Room hopes the building will be back in operation by June 2023.

RETIRES – Rebekah “Becky” McCarty clerk of the Knox County Health Department was honored for more than thirty years of service to the community with a retirement reception on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the KCHD. At her retirement, McCarty was the primary clinic clerk, vital records clerk, WIC certifier and immunization entry clerk.

DONATION – Dan Niemeyer of the Edina Knights of Columbus donated Tootsie Roll funds in the amount of $851.00 to Peggy Childress and Janice McGinnis, board member of Wider Opportunities of La Belle. Wider Opportunities provides employment and living support to individuals with developmental disabilities in Lewis, Knox, and Marion Counties.

IN MEMORY – Clayton Alan Marshall, 87, of rural Edina passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023, in Columbia.

Doris “Darlene” Gunnell, 92, of Edina, formerly of Downing passed away Saturday morning, March 4, 2023, at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.

MARCH 15, 2023

RETIREMENT – Knox County Collector Brenton Karhoff was honored with a retirement reception held Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at the Knox County Courthouse. Karhoff, a lifelong resident began his service to the county on January 10, 1983, after being appointed to office by the Missouri Governor Kit Bond, succeeding Gerald Foreman. Karhoff officially retired Friday, March 3, 2023. Karhoff was voted into office by Knox County voters in a 1984 election against challenger Frank Krueger. His first elected term began in 1985 and successfully ran for the office unopposed nine times for a total of ten elections. Linda Woods worked with Karhoff for a total of fifteen years and ran unopposed, was elected to fill the seat of Knox County Collector in 2023.

EXPECTED APPOINTMENT – The Knox County Commission expected to appoint La Grange Police Chief Carl Knoche as interim Knox County Sheriff on Monday, March 20, 2023, to fill the seat until the special election on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Knoche is the only candidate on the special election ballot who filed for the office. Knoche was nominated by the Knox County Republican Committee in February.

LAWSUIT – Nearly seven months after being terminated by the Scotland County Memorial Hospital District (SCH) Board of Directors, former SCH Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Randy Tobler, MD, has filed a lawsuit against the hospital and SCH employee, Achim Hoyal. Tobler asked for relief and demanded a jury trial in case No. 23-SE-CC00015. Tobler alleged numerous violations of the Missouri Sunshine Law by SCH, along with slander and defamation, civil conspiracy, and interference with his business expectancy by Hoyal and SCH.

EMPLOYEE SPOTLIGHT – Amanda Frost, the new Clerk and WIC Certifier of the Knox County Health Department began employment training in November 2022, and officially began working on vital records, immunization records, appointment scheduling and WIC services, filling the position vacated with the retirement of Becky McCarty.

MARCH 22, 2023

APPOINTMENT – Carl Knoche took the oath of office as he was sworn in on Monday, March 20, 2023, as the Interim Knox County Sheriff by Knox County Associate Circuit Judge Tom Redington. Knoche immediately began his duties after signing his Oath of Office and the swearing in ceremony.

ACCEPTS POSITION – Troy Carper replaced Assistant Principal Keith Gudehus as the Grades 6-12 Principal position at KCR-1 Schools. Gudehus is retiring at the end of the school year.

PERFORMS NATIONAL ANTHEM – A portion of the Knox County Choir, Savannah Henry, Agnes Reel, Jericka Holman, Angelwolf Perez, Zaeyly Carper, Alana McCarty, Bailey Bowen, Hannah Parrish, Abigail Becker, Terry Ogden, Aubrey Corbin, Kloe Mauck, directed by Choir Director Lisa Blake, performed the National Anthem at Mizzou Arena on February 25, for the Class 3 and 4 Boys and Class 2 Girls State Wrestling Finals.

IN MEMORY – Douglas Kent “Stub” Simmons, 63, of Knox City, passed away at his home on March 18, 2023.

Carolyn Mae Parrish, 75, of Edina passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Salem, Missouri.

MARCH 29, 2023

ACCIDENT – John Garlock of KTVO news reported that an SUV driven by Michael Newberry, 72, of La Belle, was northbound on Route K when he blew through the four-way stop, crossed over Highway 6 and veered off the right side of the street and slammed into a tree Friday, March 24, 2023, in the heart of town. The SUV was pulling a flatbed trailer carrying a pickup truck, struck a fence, clipped a building, and then ran straight into a tree. Newberry suffered moderate injuries due to not wearing a safety device.

CELEBRATE ANNIVERSARY – Larry and Doris Goodson of Knox City celebrated their 74th Wedding Anniversary on March 27, 2023. Doris Pulse and Larry Goodson united in marriage on March 27, 1949, at the Knox City Christian Church.

HOSTS COOKOFF – Novelty Christian Church hosted a Chili Cook-off on March 11, 2023, with fifteen chili entries and a total of 90 people voting for the winners. Best Overall winners resulted in a tie vote: Jace and Jeremy Holman tied with Sue Dunn and MaKennah Peavler. Hottest Chili winners were Jared Peavler, Robert Reed Miller, Ezra Scoggin, Jamie Scoggin and Rhett Scoggin. Chili made with the Most Love was won by students from Living Water Christian Academy.

IN MEMORY – Marvin Maynard Blackwood, 98, of Knox City passed from an earthly life to his heavenly reward on March 16, 2023, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

Harl “Tom” Thomas Harsell, 70, of Bessemer City, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Kirksville Manor Care Center in Kirksville.

Marjorie Lee Goodwin Branham, 83, passed away February 1, 2023, in California.

APRIL 5, 2023

INCREASES -City Treasurer Peggy Collinge informed the City of Edina Board of Aldermen of an 31% increase in property and liability insurance due to the City’s increased spending and the change in the ISO rating. It was noted that an amendment needed to be made to the budget to allow for the expenditure. Mayor Reel reported that City Attorney, Brenda Swedberg prepared two proposed ordinances No. 726 and No. 727 to adjust water, sewer, and trash rates. Motions made, seconded and roll call votes taken. Both motions carried.

CHARGES – A Lewis County man, Jason A. Walker, 44, of Maywood, Missouri, was arrested on outstanding Lewis County charges. A fugitive, Walker had previously fled from law enforcement on March 9, 2023, then on March 18, 2023, a law enforcement team went to the Walker residence to attempt to arrest him. He attempted to run from law enforcement but was apprehended in his backyard. Walker’s charges: 1) Resisting Arrest/Detention/ Stop by Fleeing, a Class E felony; 2) Operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, a Class B misdemeanor, 3) Exceeding the posted speed limit (20-25 mph), a Class B misdemeanor; and 4) Operate vehicle on highway without valid license, a Class D misdemeanor.

PARTNERSHIP – Knox County 4-H partnered with Edina Art Studio to offer a series of art classes to youth in the community. Over the coming months youth will meet weekly to create projects in tie-dye, acrylic pour, canvas bag painting, nature painting, and journal making led by Michelle Aaronson.

