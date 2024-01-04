2023 Year in Review: January through June

January 2023

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations announced the state minimum wage rate for 2023 as $12.00 per hour.

Schuyler County Lady Ram Jacie Morris was honored for scoring her 1000th career point. This milestone achievement took place during the basketball game against LaPlata.

In December, FBLA members visited the nursing home and made Christmas tree crafts with the residents and then sang Christmas carols down the halls.

Schuyler County resident Jared Williams travels the world as an American Airlines pilot.

The Schuyler R-1 School District approved the high school roof coating.

Denise Cowan of Unionville retired after 23 years at NEMR.

February 2023

Missouri observed earthquake awareness month in February with an emphasis on preparedness.

The Northeast Missouri Regional Planning Office neared completion. John Lutz Construction was contracted to do the work.

The Schuyler County Schools kitchen had many updates, including new ceiling tiles, sealed floors, new stoves, new plumbing, and many other improvements.

NEMR Telecom donated $1,000.00 to help students receive buddy packs in Adair, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan Counties.

Scotland County Hospital restarted the Med Club at Schuyler County High School. Schuyler County R-1 students learned about healthcare careers as part of the Med Club.

Missouri cannabis facilities were cleared to cultivate, manufacture, and dispense products to adult consumers.

Missouri school kids were invited to participate in the contest, No More Trash!

Kale Windy scored his 1000th career point against Canton in the LaPlata tournament.

The Queen City Community Building, the Queen City Christian Church, and the Queen City Park were hit with graffiti. The vandalism was reported to the Schuyler County Sheriff.

Missouri lawmakers debated limiting access to some public government records.

Lancaster Fire purchased new equipment after utilizing grants the board applied for.

The Schuyler County girls clinched the Conference Championship.

Students traveled to the District FBLA contests and placed well. The students included Rigo Razo – 3rd in Help Desk and 3rd in Impromptu Speaking, Drake Spurgeon – 2nd in Business Law (goes on to compete at State), Avery Tallman – 6th in Accounting 2 (goes on to compete at State), Madison Bridgeman – 4th in Word Processing, Carter Hoffmeyer – 1st in Computer Problem Solving (goes on to compete at State), and Ashlyn Laws – 9th in Agribusiness (goes on to compete at State).

February was American Heart Month. Krissy Siegfried, RN, Cardiac Rehab Supervisor at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, spoke to an audience at the Schuyler County Nutrition Site on February 22. Krissy gave advice on how to prevent coronary artery disease and fielded lots of questions from those in attendance.

NEMR employees raised nearly $500.00 to support the Missouri Special Olympics at the 7th annual Polar Plunge.

March 2023

The Schuyler County Lady Rams captured the district title. This was their first district championship win in 24 years.

Senior Kait Hatfield scored her 1000th career point at the district championship game against Canton.

The State Fire Marshal recommended Missourians use the return of daylight savings time to test home smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley introduced the This Land is Our Land Act, new legislation to ban Chinese corporations and individuals associated with the Chinese Communist Party from owning United States agricultural land.

Schuyler County Basketball All- Conference honors were named. Kait Hatfield was named the Lewis and Clark Conference girls basketball Player of the Year, Jacie Morris – 1st Team All- Conference, Ashlyn Laws – 2nd Team All-Conference, Kale Windy – 1st Team All-Conference, and Cooper Amen – 2nd Team All-Conference.

The Schuyler County Rams Scholar Bowl Team claimed their first ever Lewis and Clark Conference championship.

Schuyler County was recognized for Zero Fatalities in 2022.

The IA/MO Ford Club donated $500 to the Schuyler County Nutrition Site.

The natural gas rates of Liberty Utilities decreased under a filing that took place. The rate change reflected the Weather Normalization Adjustment Rider (WNAR) which authorized rate adjustments based on weather variations.

The CPWSD #1 of Schuyler County started conducting a lead service line inventory.

Schuyler County 4-H member, Adalyn Sevits, placed 3rd in the University of Missouri Extension State 4-H Hippology Contest on March 19.

A.T. Still University hosted area high school students. Med Club students from Schuyler and Scotland County High Schools took a field trip to the university on March 27.

April 2023

A Fairyland Princess Tea Party was held on April 1. The tea party was held at the Kirksville Masonic Temple by Kirksville Chapter #184, Order of the Eastern Star.

The Greentop Fire Department, along with the City of Greentop and local businesses hosted the 2023 Easter Egg Hunt. The event was on April 8 in the City Park.

The Schuyler After Prom Committee hosted their second annual Alumni Tournament fundraiser. Nine teams entered the tournament.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released the statewide Annual Performance Reports.

The Lancaster mayor race tied during the April 4 Municipal Elections. James J. Foster and Lucas McElhinney each received 69 votes. A special election was set for the Lancaster Mayor for May 2.

Hayden Dixon competed in the New Balance Indoor National at The Track, which took place in Boston. After the 2023 New Balance track meet, Dixon ranked first in the state of Missouri among all classes. He also set a new record for shot put in Missouri indoor track history. He also became an All- American High School Athlete.

Truman State University Theatre presented “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Cole Tippet became the new Lancaster City Councilman.

Scotland County Hospital Auxiliary purchased new coffee service equipment for staff, outpatients, and visitors and a NuStep machine for the therapy patients and cardiac rehab patients.

Dianna Kinney and Donna Norman were honored on April 13 for 50 years of membership in Chapter E, P.E.O.

Governor Parson Announced over $6.3 million grants to Missouri Law Enforcement, Fire Service, and EMS providers.

FBLA members attended the Missouri FBLA State Conference in Springfield. Carter Hoffmeyer made it to the final round in Computer Game & Simulation. He placed in the top 15.

The Scotland County Hospital Small Improvements Committee held a photo contest during the winter. Nearly 70 photos were entered. The winners were 1st Place – “A Pure and Terrible Beauty” by Rodney Harvey, 2nd Place – “Black Tailed White Japanese Rooster” by Morgan Jackson, and 3rd Place – “The Simple Life” by Julie Morrow.

On April 25, the NEMO P.E.O. held a Founders Celebration Banquet at Whippoorwill Acres.

The 2023 Prom was held on April 29. The Prom King was Ryan Farris, and the Prom Queen was Madison Haley.

May 2023

The Schuyler County Scholar Bowl advanced to state. The team consisted of Colin Oliver, Carson Allen, Mark Farnsworth, Hayden Dixon, and Carter Hoffmeyer.

The Kirksville Eastern Star chapter hosted a game night on May 12. All of the proceeds went towards completing the Kirksville Masonic kitchen.

NEMR was selected as one of thirty pilot partners for the launch of Fiber Gaming Network, a nationwide gaming platform that connects fiber internet users across the country for weekly community game nights and tournaments.

New medical staff officers were elected at the Scotland County Hospital. The new officers are Chief of Staff Celeste Miller-Parish, DO, Vice Chief of Staff Aaron Neisen, DO, and Secretary Kelsey Davis- Humes, DO.

Downing’s Depot Museum received a grant from Tri- County Electric Coop (TCEC) Foundation for this year’s project of replacing seven front windows of the depot building.

Schuyler students from 4th, 5th, and 6th grades attended the Children’s Literature Festival at Truman State University on April 21.

The Schuyler County Scholar Bowl received third place at the state scholar bowl tournament.

Lucas McElhinney was elected Mayor of Lancaster in the May 3 Special Election.

The Shelbina Weekly was purchased by NEMOnews Media Group.

Chamber music students competed in district and state music contests. Evianna Aeschliman, a junior euphonium player, received a II at district competition. All of the following students received a I and advanced to the state level: Carson Allen, senior percussionist, Rachel Wallace, senior alto saxophone, Easton Kimber, junior percussionist, Hannah Leftwich, junior trombone, Drake Spurgeon, sophomore trumpet, and Taylor Erwin, freshman trombone.

At the state music competition, Carson Allen received a Gold on both of his solos. Rachel Wallace, Taylor Erwin, Easton Kimber, and Drake Spurgeon all received a Silver. Hannah Leftwich received a Bronze.

Rodrigo Razo, who has played guitar for three semesters in school and many hours on his own also competed at the St. Louis Classical Guitar Solo and Ensemble Festival. Rodrigo received a I rating.

Kait Hatfield was awarded the KIRX Graphic Impressions Female Athlete of the Year.

Josh Small was named the May Spirit of SCH Award Winner at Scotland County Hospital & Clinics.

Schuyler County R-1 Class of 2023 graduated. Valedictorian was Kaitlyn Hatfield, and Salutatorian’s were Avery Tallman and Hayden Dixon.

New playground equipment and other updates at Jaycee Park were installed and completed.

The Schuyler Soil and Water Conservation District sponsored the 2023 Poster Contest through the school with assistance from the art teacher, Ms. Michaels. The 3rd grade winners were 1st – Grayson Buckallew, 2nd – Bricklyn Reinbach, 3rd – Collin Jackson, and Honorable Mentions Sergio Razo and Layne West. 4th grade winners were 1st – Ella Dabney, 2nd – Harper Jackson, 3rd – Jocelyn Humphrey, and Honorable Mentions Hallie Broomhall and Greenley Aeschliman.

Hayden Dixon was the 2023 Class 2 state champion in both Shot Put and Discus. Kaitlyn Hatfield was the 2023 Class 2 state champion in Discus. Kaitlyn also placed fourth in shot put. Jacie Morris placed 11th overall in the 400M dash. Xavia Cullers placed 16th in the 3200M race. Madison Haley took fifth in shot put and Claudia Dixon placed seventh in shot put.

Ms. Martha “Mattie” Campbell of Coal Holler, also known as Marilyn Campbell of the Schuyler County Historical Society, gave a presentation to the second grade on Schuyler County history.

Mrs. Carolyn Applegate scheduled a mini-field trip where she took the entire Schuyler R-1 second grade to visit Applegate Airport. The students were allowed to sit in airplanes and watch flying exhibitions.

Gracie Joyce Judd graduated from the University of Missouri- Columbia on May 13. She graduated from the School of Health Professions with a Bachelor of Science in Clinical and Diagnostic Sciences with an emphasis in Radiography and achieved Cum Laude honors.

June 2023

The Greentop School Reunion was held Saturday, June 3, at the Schuyler R-1 High School.

The Scotland County Hospital Foundation presented a $1000 scholarship to Tresa Huber, a senior at SCR-1.

Scotland County Hospital Employee Experience Committee recognized employees for their years of service with the organization. Recognized were Angela Schmitter for 30 years of service, Jennifer McMinn for 25 years of service, and Thelma Norton for 20 years of service.

NEMR donated $1,000 to the Schuyler County baseball and softball summer leagues.

The City of Lancaster approved the water tower maintenance bids.

Schuyler County Superintendent shared photos of the elementary school work projects.

The Memphis Community Health Center opened its doors in Memphis, Missouri.

The Schuyler County Lady Rams Head Coach Thomas Kirkland resigned.

Construction began on the new Elliot Oil station on Hwy 63 south of Lancaster.

MoDot Northeast District selected Christopher Peterson as the North Area Engineer.

NEMR held their annual meeting of the Cooperative. Michele Gillespie, CEO, presented a 30 year service award to Lori Fleshman, Billing Manager, and a 25 year service award to Destry Knupp, Splicer.