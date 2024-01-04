Scotland County Grad Publishes Adult Fantasy Series

If you were to write down what you dreamt about each night, you could just turn those dreams into a story. Angela Johnson did just that and now she is self-published author of her own adult fantasy series.

Angela M. Johnson, 43, was born in Tucson, Arizona and moved around most of her life. She ended up in Scotland County and graduated from the high school in 1999. Her mom, Nova Montgomery, still lives in the area.

After high school, Angela decided to join the military. She served in the United States Army from March 2001 and retired in October of 2017.

“I was an aircraft avionics mechanic, so I worked on the communications and electrical systems of Chinooks and Black Hawks,” Johnson said.

“I had two deployments. I deployed to Afghanistan and to Iraq, once in 2004 and the other in 2006. So, I had one 12 month deployment and one 15 month deployment.”

Now, Angela lives in Ponca City, Oklahoma with her daughter. Angela manages a pediatric clinic and in her spare time she writes and competes in Scottish Highland games.

In November of 2021, Angela started dreaming about a story and she just could not get it out of her head.

“By the time January of 2022 came around, it was so insistent that I was like alright I have to do something with this,” Johnson explained.

Angela went to work and told her coworkers about her vivid dreams she was having, and they told her she should turn the story into a book.

“January 7, I started writing and I finished April 7. I published my first one in a series of ten on May 7,” Johnson said.

The series is called “Telling of the Fallen,” and is an adult fantasy series. The complete series will be composed of ten books.

“It is based off Celtic mythology and folklore, Irish, Scottish, and Norse,” Johnson said.

Angela never thought she would write about mythology and folklore, but she started researching and found out that what she had been dreaming about was a retelling of an Irish tale. That tale was “The Children of Lir.”

“Book one is a retelling of that tale and introduces new characters, a new plot, and storyline and that carries on into book two. Book two has Norse mythology and folklore and book three will have Scottish,” Johnson explained.

The first book of the “Telling of the Fallen” series is “The Tuatha Dé Danann and the Prophecy of the Fallen.”

The second book in the series is called, “The Foretold and the Four Jewels of Éireann,” which was released in November of 2023.

“It is a story about kingdom politics, prophecy and curses and about one woman who was born with the sole purpose to release a magical group of people from their prison world,” Johnson said.

One of the things that makes Angela’s writing process different from most authors, is that she creates the titles of her books and the covers first before she writes the content.

“Based on the cover, I will name all the chapters and for some reason the chapters just always seem to fit,” Johnson said.

Besides writing the “Telling of the Fallen” series, Angela also is the author of some romance books.

Angela is a self-published author and at first, she did not know how to navigate the self-publishing world.

“With the first book, it was a little difficult because I didn’t know what I was doing. I didn’t know about formatting book covers and the internal materials and keeping the specs correct,” Johnson explained.

As an indie author, Angela’s most difficult part of self-publishing was marketing her novels. She creates her own covers, designs artwork, and markets through social media, by word of mouth, and attends events for authors and readers to get her book out there. This is extremely difficult to do with a full-time job.

Angela feels like now she has fine-tuned self-publishing her own books. She encourages aspiring authors to find a mentor that will give them tips and tricks of the trade, because it can be very helpful in the writing and publishing process.

So far, Angela’s favorite part of writing the adult fantasy series has been the unexpected twists and turns in her stories.

“Because I did dream this entire story for two and a half months, I thought I knew exactly how it was going to be. But, when I sit down to write and I just get it on the computer and I’m just typing away, new things pop up,” Johnson said.

Johnson is excited to release her second book in the series, “Telling of the Fallen.”

“The story is evolving. Again, it will be a ten book series and I already have some ideas for some spinoffs with some of the characters and groups in the series,” Johnson said.

You can purchase the “Telling of the Fallen” adult fantasy book series by Angela M. Johnson on Amazon. The series also has its own Facebook page where Johnson posts book updates, character art, and when she is planning on releasing the next book in the series.