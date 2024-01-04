Year in Review: Looking Back on the News of 2023

By Phyllis Fleshman

January – Tyler Clark Has accepted the Superintendent of Schools position at Northwestern of Mendon effective July 1, 2023.

Decker Rardon dropped off 90 lbs. of tabs for the Ronald McDonald House in Columbia. Decker’s parents are Derek and Connie Rardon of Milan. He is the great-grandson of Barbara Mason and Earlene Rardon of Milan.

The annual Milan Invitational Basketball Tournament started on January 9th, 2023.

Dr. Ben Yocom accepts the Superintendent Position at Aurora R-8 School in Mt. Vernon, Missouri this coming July.

Rachael Hall, County Clerk, and Melissa VanDusseldorp, Circuit Clerk, were sworn in January 1.

Kenneth Almond is presented with a Certificate of Recognition for 45 years membership as an American Legion member. Almond is a United States Marine Corps World War Two Veteran.

Ladycats lose an important GRC battle with Princeton, 50- 38. Ladycats squash Putnam County Midgets in another conference, 48-38. Wildcats won a GRC battle on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 with the Princeton Tigers, 55-39 victory. The Wildcats played Putnam County Midgets in an important GRC tilt on Friday, January 6, 2023. The Wildcats prevailed 40-38.

Sherry Brinkley retires after 20 years of service as the Sullivan County Circuit Clerk.

Dr. Ashley Pauley is approved to serve as the next Superintendent of Schools. Milan boys take Second Place at the Invitational Tournament. Milan girls take Third Place at the Invitational Tournament.

The Sullivan County Health Department has confirmed TWO more positive cases of COVID-19 in Sullivan County.

Brookfield Lady Bulldogs received first place in the Milan Invitational Tournament, Marceline Lady Tigers received second, the North Missouri Knights from Kirksville received first place, and the Putnam County Midgets received third place at the Invitational Tournament.

Denise Cowan retires after 23 years of service at NEMR.

February – Bryan Reckrodt, age 61, was recovered from a grain bin on Friday, February 3, 2023, after being trapped by the contents.

Green City Homecoming was Friday, February 10. 2023.

Gracie Dickson signs with NCMC to play softball.

Green City Senior, Grant O’Haver, signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball at William Woods University at Fulton, Missouri.

Joyce Ayers exhibited her oil painting “Dillards Mill” at the Sue Ross Arts Center located in Kirksville. She placed third.

Grant O’Haver reaches a milestone of the 100th and 101st points at the Green City High School.

Milan, Green City, Green Castle, Galt, and Trenton Fire Departments responded to a fire on the southeast corner of the Milan square on February 11. All tenants were evacuated and no injuries. The buildings were owned by Colin May.

Green City R-1 has hired Alice Heidenwith as elementary principal for the 23-24 school year.

Grundy R-5 with Newtown-Harris Boys took home 1st Place in the HDC Conference Tournament. The Grundy R-5 with Newtown-Harris girls took home 2nd Place in the HDC Conference Tournament.

Crowned Homecoming King and Queen at Green City School were King Senior Aaron Peavler and Queen Senior Karley Herschberger. Milan FFA Week was held February 18 thru 25th. Jarred Sayre and Logan Fullerton are the FFA Supervisors.

Sworn in as Prosecuting Attorney was Jane E. Dunn. New City clerk for Green City is Rachel Shocklee.

New Manager for Milan MFA Exchange is Joseph Woods. He is from Macon.

Grand Rivers Conference All Conference Basketball Selections are: Auburn Cole, Marian Dabney, Ahment Niasse, and Jeremy Bennett. Green City’s Basketball King and Queen are Grant O’Haver and Paige Pialet.

Employee of the Month for Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for February is Jennifer Troester, RN.

Green City boys are District Champions. Green City girls win 2nd Place at Districts. Wildcats win District 16 Class 3 Championship.

Milan C-2 Board of Education selected Ched Hurley to serve as the Activities director for the 23-24 school year.

Green City Lions celebrated Valentine’s Day with a special dinner at the Wildflower Grove at Green Castle.

Wildcat Senior, Christian Chaparro has signed a National Letter of Intent to play football for Graceland University at Lamoni, Iowa.

March – Milan High School Band earns Exemplary Rating at the CMU Music Festival on March 3, and at the MSSBDA held on March 13. They received a 1 rating at both festivals.

State FFA recipients are Auburn Cole, Gracie Dickson, Darren Doporto, Garret Mosley, Greyson Smith, and Alison Long. New High School Principal for Green City R-1 is Dallas Halley.

Tri County All Conference Selections from Linn County R-1 School are: Morgan Livingston, Alyssa Bukovac, Harley Gaudet, Cooper Ballinger, Aydan Pasley, and Mason Small.

Sullivan County Memorial Hospital welcomes Amy Creason to the Physician’s Clinic.

Darren Doporto signed a Letter of Intent to attend Fort Scott CC Rodeo Team located in Fort Scott, Kansas.

Green City All District Basketball Team are: Asher Buggs-Tipton, Grant O’Haver, Xander Salas, Aaron Peavler, Jaryn Hatcher, and Lily Helton.

The Milan FFA Knowledge Team won the Northeast District Contest and have earned a spot to compete at the Missouri State FFA convention on April 20th.

The Milan FFA Livestock Team has qualified for State FFA Contest. The members are: Kamden DeRyke, Avery Pickering, and Addison Miller.

The Milan Golf Team placed 2nd at the St. Joseph Lafayette Tournament at Moila Country Club on Monday, April 3, 2023.

The Milan Elks presented the Milan Nutrition Center with a check in the amount of $2,280.50 that was collected from the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.

The Milan Elks presented a donation to the Green City After Prom following a soup lunch that was held.

March Employee of the Month is Jamie Hunter who is a Radiology Technician at the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital.

Milan Golf Team, consisting of Hayden Courtney, Daren Doporto, Garret Mosley, Taylor Trent, and Cooper Clark, finished second at the Lafayette Golf Tournament held in St. Joseph Missouri.

April – The Sullivan County Memorial Hospital welcomes new CEO, Ms Martha Gragg returns as CEO of SCMH.

Green City Prom King and Queen are: King is Senior Grant O’Haver, and Queen Senior Paige Pialet.

The Milan FFA Knowledge Team won State Championship at the 95th Missouri FFA Convention held in Columbia.

Patrick Mosley places second in Swine Production Placement Proficiency Award.

Auburn Cole won the Missouri FFA Sheep Production Proficiency Award at the 95th Missouri FFA Convention.

Reta Dearing celebrates her 90th birthday.

Milan C-2 Prom Royalty was crowned and are Queen Hallie Weaver and King David Piodos.

Green City R-1 students attended Youth Leadership Day at Jefferson City. They were Dominic Fude, Laynee King, Carley Herschberger, Lily March, and Tucker Tipton.

NEMR donates $1000 to Green City Softball/ Baseball Association summer program.

Corry Maddox is April Employee of the Month at SCMH.

May – The City of Linneus was overtaken by an EF2 tornado on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

It caused severe damage to the town. No injuries were reported.

Cooper Clark is to represent Milan at the State Golf tournament held at Moberly, Missouri.

The Elks Lodge presented a check to the Green Castle Community Fire Department to support their Memorial Day Weekend activities.

A Milan resident wins a $50,000 Lottery Scratchers Ticket.

NEMR Scholarship Committee awarded two-$500 scholarships to Brody Lunsford and Aaron Peaveler.

Asher Buggs-Tipton, Zachary Cross, and Jeremy Bennett Compete at and win at the State Track Championship.

Smithfield employees chose the Milan Forest Grove Park for their annual community betterment project.

Nineteen people worked painting, power washing, fixing slides, and brought in three new picnic tables.

Robert Anderson won the Running of the Balls held at the Market on Main Summer Kickoff.

First Place winner of the Power Wheel contest was Kenzie Stephenson. Second Place winner of the Power Wheel contest went to Axle Culver.

Gracie Dickson awarded the MFA $2000 Scholarship.

Green City graduating classes of 1957 and 1958 joined and had their class reunion in the Community room at City Hall in Green City.

Milan Class of 1998 held their 25th Class Reunion at the Elk’s Lodge.

Milan Class of 1983 held the 40th Class Reunion at the Sullivan County Country Club.

Milan Class of 1960 held their 63rd Class Reunion at the Wooden Nickel in Kirksville, Missouri on May 27th, 2023.

The Milan Class of 1973 held their 50th Class Reunion on Saturday, May 27th at the American Legion Building in Milan.

June – Audrey Baker of Milan celebrated her 102nd birthday with a party on June 3rd, 2023.

Employee of the Month at SCMH for June is Kalli Miller. She is a Radiological Technologist.

Pastor Eugene Waldrop and wife Bonnie Waldrop will be retiring as of July 2, 2023. New playground equipment and benches are installed at the Milan City Park.

Lori Fleshman, Billing Manager of NEMR, was presented a 30-year service award.

Destry Knupp Splicer received a 25-year award for her service to NEMR. Avery Pickering attended Advanced Veterinary Academy held at the University of Missouri.