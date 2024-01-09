Knox County Commission Fires Whistleblower Following Allegations of Fraud, Intimidation

By Echo Menges

Knox County, MO – January 9, 2024 – The Knox County Commission fired their Administrative Assistant at the end of 2023 amid well documented claims of alleged wrongdoing made against one of the Commissioners.

During the month of December, The Edina Sentinel received reports from county employees and began investigating allegations that Knox County Presiding Commissioner Leslie Cardwell allegedly intimidated and pressured the Commission’s Administrative Assistant to allegedly fabricate documentation being submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Since summertime severe weather struck several communities throughout the state, the county has been in the process of submitting documentation to FEMA for reimbursement of damage costs to the county.

After making several inquiries, it was discovered that the Knox County Commission’s Administrative Assistant, Michelle Gilbert, was involved in a heated debate with Commissioner Cardwell on Monday morning, December 11, 2023. The Knox County Commission commonly meets between 9:00 a.m. and noon Mondays and Fridays excluding holidays.

According to the Commission’s own meeting minutes from December 11, there was discussion about FEMA applications. One sentence in the public record states, “Progress and how to proceed with FEMA applications discussed.” There is no detail about the discussion whatsoever available in the public meeting minutes.

The now former Administrative Assistant turned whistleblower has been documenting her experience since the meeting happened and before being fired by the Commission weeks later.

The firing was carried out following a closed to the public Commission meeting on December 29. According to the public meeting minutes of the closed session, one vote was taken during the closed session, however, no detail about the motion in question is recorded in the meeting minutes.

The minutes state, “Leslie (Cardwell) motioned and Ronnie (Leckbee) seconded. Roll call vote: Leslie yes, Ronnie yes, Luther (Green) no.”

Approximately one hour after the closed session, Eastern District Commissioner Ronald Leckbee fired Gilbert, according to Gilbert, for allegedly arguing with the Presiding Commissioner Leslie Cardwell.

Following the December 11 incident, Gilbert documented the confrontation by filing a report with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and writing to State Senator Cindy O’ Laughlin, R-District 18, about feeling physically threatened by Cardwell and being pressured to inflate documentation for storm damage reimbursement from FEMA.

Gilbert filed a police report giving a written statement to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office roughly 48 hours after the incident occurred. The Edina Sentinel obtained a copy of that statement from Gilbert. According to the statement, it was turned over to the KCSO at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

According to Gilbert, she filed another report with the Sheriff to document an incident on December 22 during which Gilbert alleges Cardwell held up his fists and remarked, “Let’s work this out right now.” The second report was submitted to the Sheriff’s Office on December 26 at 8:25 a.m. The Edina Sentinel has obtained a copy of that statement from Gilbert.

Gilbert’s narrative to Sen. O’Laughlin was obtained by The Edina Sentinel in accordance with the Missouri Sunshine Law. The communication was turned over to the newspaper by Sen. O’ Laughlin on Tuesday, December 19.

Gilbert’s Statement to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office No.1

I would like to have on record that on 12-11-23 Leslie Cardwell the Presiding Commissioner threatened me that if I wasn’t willing to do the work, I could walk out the door. This was in response to an email I sent to FEMA about Leslie wanting the northern roads of our county rocked. I had already turned in all documents for the legit projects. I had already been told by my FEMA contact Riis (Christiensen) and Kevin (Keiser) that FEMA does not do maintenance rock. Leslie Cardwell was not happy with me when I told him I was not lying to FEMA. At that point he got out of his chair like he was going to hit me. Ronnie and Luther were in the room. I stated “are you going to hit me”. I ended it by saying I’m not going into this place of “anger” with you. He also stated “I am not firing you.” At this point I will not be in the same room alone with him.

Gilbert’s Statement to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office No.2

On Friday 12-22-2023 – Leslie Cardwell after I came back, (and) the doors were open after I was called in for a closed session, flew out of his chair when I came in Ronnie (and) Luther were between him and I. I backed out the door and he could not get to me (and) he said let’s work this out right now with his fists raised. He left angry!

Gilbert’s Written Communication to Sen. Cindy O’ Laughlin No. 1

I work in the Commissioners Office at Knox County. As you are aware Baring MO was hit by a Tornado in August. I do the FEMA paperwork. This is my (third) claim since I have been in this office.

(When) the disaster happened I was in Arizona. I called our Road and Bridge Supervisor and reminded him about the importance of documentation for FEMA claims and I feel they did a good job. Most of them have been through this before. The County has around $65,000 in repairs dictated by documentation from our crew. Our new Presiding Commissioner Leslie Cardwell had a goal of $500,000. I was told by him if I was not willing to falsify documents I could hit the door.

Although he stated “I am not firing you”. That was after he flew out of his chair like he was going to hit me. I said are you going to hit me? He did not deny it. He has bullied our County Clerk, tried to get the Sheriff and our Edina Chief of Police to fudge (number)’s also. I guess my question to you is what route should I take on the issue. I have already had this incident reported to our Sheriff and he agreed something needs to be done about this. I will not fraud FEMA for him or anyone else. I just really felt this should be reported outside of our Courthouse.

Sincerely,

Michelle F. Gilbert – Administrative Assistant to the Knox County Commission

Gilbert’s Written Communication to Sen. Cindy O’ Laughlin No. 2

Yes. The (two) other commissioners were in the room. I believe he also made that statement at our (first) FEMA in-house meeting with Riis (Christensen) and another rep. that was here at the (first) meeting. Riis will actually be here tomorrow to see me and go over documentation I have sent him. I will see if he remembers. Just to be clear I do not want anything but for Leslie Cardwell to quit Bullying and Belittling everyone.

Gilbert’s Statements to The Edina Sentinel Ten Days Before Being Fired

Also, on Tuesday, December 19, The Edina Sentinel approached Gilbert about the incident on December 11.

“I think it was intimidation practice,” said Gilbert about the interaction with Cardwell. “My nerves are shot. I’ve never been treated like that. I’ve never thought I was going to be hit before at my workplace.”

Gilbert said she was being pressured by Cardwell.

“He wants me to do the fraud, not them,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert confirmed Leckbee and Green were present during Cardwell’s alleged outburst.

“I told Ronnie (Leckbee) I thought he was going to hit me,” said Gilbert. “Luther (Green) said he didn’t see that part.”

Gilbert shared her notes taken on December 11 along with her desk calendar. She noted on both she felt Cardwell was going to hit her and she was not willing to defraud FEMA adding, “I’m putting all of this in my FEMA report.”

Gilbert shared she was worried she would lose her job and retirement over the incident. She also had a plan to avoid being alone with Cardwell.

“I only have a year left until I can retire and I’m afraid he will fire me over this and I will lose my retirement,” said Gilbert. “I will not be alone in the same room as him anymore. I go into Marlene (Spory’s) office if he comes in and I’m here by myself.”

Gilbert Fired by the Commission

On Friday, December 29, The Edina Sentinel received a tip that Gilbert was fired by the Commissioners just after the lunch hour.

Upon arrival at the Knox County Courthouse, at roughly 1:30 p.m., Gilbert was found in her office, which is in the Commission’s Chambers. She was in the process of packing up her belongings, laying them into cardboard boxes.

It was clear the termination was unexpected. Gilbert was jarred by the news she was fired.

“I just got fired,” Gilbert told The Edina Sentinel. “Ronnie fired me.”

Gilbert explained she was told by Leckbee, “‘It’s hard I have to do this – but it’s not going to get any better for you because he’s not going to let up.’ And then he said, ‘Sue for a lot because they pay out a lot.’”

“He said that in private to me,” said Gilbert. “I really think he hated to do it. He was very kind about it.”

“Last week, he wouldn’t fire me but this week…” said Gilbert.

According to Gilbert, she was called into a closed session meeting with Commissioners Green and Leckbee one week prior, on Friday, December 22.

“(Cardwell) went out of the room. Called me in,” said Gilbert. “He wanted them to fire me and they would not do it. They said, we want to keep you. That was last Friday. They were talking about the fraud and all of that, and I said, you know, you guys need to stay clear of that FEMA because if something comes down the only name on the paper right now is Leslie’s,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert said she was not given any documentation about the termination. She only received her final paycheck.

The mood in the Commissioner’s chambers was dismal as Gilbert packed up her belongings. The Commissioners were not in the courthouse at the time.

Courthouse staffers and elected officials began to gather inside and outside the office as the news rippled through the building. Some offered whispers of encouragement and support. Some hugged her with tear-filled eyes. Some handed her the names and phone numbers of lawyers.

“It isn’t right,” said one staffer.

“It’s (expletive),” said another.

Gilbert filled three cardboard boxes with plants, picture frames, and other personal items.

She removed her 2019 County Service Award from the Missouri Association of Counties, which she was given for ten years of service, and had been hanging in the Commission’s Chambers for nearly five years.

During the pack-up, Gilbert’s husband John popped in to check on her and was surprised to hear she had just been fired. He joined the collection of bystanders observing the dismissal and lent a hand in collecting her personal belongings.

As Gilbert left the courthouse, more courthouse staffers hugged her as she exited the building. Some helped her carry her belongings out.

Before leaving the premises, she turned over her keys and left the property at approximately 2:45 p.m.

Michelle Gilbert began working part-time for Knox County in 2009 at the Knox County Recorder’s Office and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office under Recorder Sandy Woods and Sheriff Mike Kite. In 2016, she was hired full-time by the Knox County Commission as their Administrative Assistant.

According to Gilbert, she was paid $13 an hour for her duties as the Commission’s Administrative Assistant after receiving a raise in 2022 from roughly $11 per hour.

Response to The Edina Sentinel from Knox County Sheriff Carl Knoche

The following statement was released to The Edina Sentinel by Knox County Sheriff Carl Knoche on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, following a Sunshine Request for incident reports involving Gilbert’s police reports about Cardwell. Sheriff Knoche also confirmed he officially turned the case over to an outside agency the same day.

To respond to your request under the Missouri Sunshine Law: no such incident report exists.

While I understand that the basic details of an “incident report” as defined under 610.100 RSMo are a public record, not every deputy activity automatically generates an incident report. Further, the law does not require that we create one to respond to a Sunshine Request (see Page 8 of the Missouri Attorney General Sunshine Law Handbook).

To be as transparent as I feel I can be, I will confirm that a statement was taken from a county employee who walked into the Sheriff’s Office and asked one of my deputies to memorialize an interaction with another county employee. I was not in the building at that time, and once I was made aware of the situation – which was not until after the statement had already been taken – I advised the deputy to leave the statement on my desk for further action.

It is my position as Sheriff that it would not be appropriate for my office to investigate another county official for any criminal violations, nor is it my place or duty to conduct internal personnel investigations for another county office. As such, any criminal or personnel/civil allegations would be referred to an appropriate outside entity. The reason for this is to ensure that the investigation is conducted fairly and impartially without any concerns of previous personality conflicts, political disagreements, or fiduciary disputes compromising the neutrality of the investigator.

The statement in question has been referred to Lewis County Sheriff David Parrish as a trusted neighboring agency to independently evaluate whether any crime may have occurred, and if so, to investigate the matter and make a report back to me which will then be forwarded, without any input or interference, to the Knox County Prosecuting Attorney for review.

Any allegations regarding FEMA money or other federal funds would be referred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. If that were to occur, I feel it would be inappropriate to comment on even the existence of such an investigation because I would not want to compromise it in any way.

Because the statement in question is both related to a county personnel matter, and currently being evaluated for any criminal elements, it is deemed to be a closed record under 610.021 (1), (3), (14) RSMo.

Respectfully,

Sheriff Carl Knoche

Commission Declines to Comment on Firing Their Administrative Assistant

Knox County Commissioners Cardwell, Leckbee, and Green have declined to comment to The Edina Sentinel on the termination of their Administrative Assistant.

The Lewis County Sheriff did not immediately respond to a request from The Edina Sentinel for information about the investigation into the allegations brought by Gilbert.

The December 2023 meeting minutes of the Knox County Commission are available for public inspection on Page 3 of this week’s newspaper.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.