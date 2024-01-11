2023: The Year In Review Part 2

July through December

July 2023

The Schuyler County Youth Group hosted their First Annual Cardboard Boat Races. The event was held at Spencer Lake on July 8.

Birthday Blessings helped teens in Foster Care in Clark, Schuyler, and Scotland Counties.

The Schuyler County Nursing Home District Reorganized into One County-Wide District.

A new bridge on Route E in Schuyler County opened up.

The Queen City Pioneer Days & Junior Livestock Show was held July 26-29. The Oldest Resident attending was Frances Norman, 99. Pioneer Days Royalty were: Prince Mason Poe, King Dylan March, Queen Breena Whitlaw, and Princess Zaeli Jackson.

Pioneer Days Little Miss Pioneer was Elyse Wright and Little Mister Pioneer was Winston Wright. Miss Pioneer was Finley Shinn and Mister Pioneer was Carter Funk.

The Farm Bureau State Fair Farm Family was the Whit and Marta Aeschliman family.

Trooper Snyder was transferred to Troop B, Zone 5, which includes Adair and Schuyler counties.

Thomas Stuart of Queen City graduated from Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science, English, and Honors College.

A new tornado warning siren was installed near the Schuyler County Nursing Home, providing coverage to the northern part of Queen City.

August 2023

Anthony Wilson and his son Bryson grew some big cabbages in Lancaster, MO. Anthony planned to enter them in the Missouri Fair.

The Glenwood Reunion was held on August 18, 19, and 20. The theme this year was ‘All Aboard the Glenwood Express.’

Schuyler R-1 Class of ‘73 celebrated their 50th class reunion at the Glenwood Reunion. The class collected money and donated $250 to the Schuyler County Library.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office secured a K9 Reunite grant. The grant allowed them to acquire a fully trained and certified 2-year old Belgian Malinois named Rooster through Code Blue K9 in Minnesota. Tractor Supply in Kirksville donated six months’ worth of food for Rooster.

Michael Kindle, Director of Macon County Enhanced 911, reported that a major, seven county 911 project in Northeast Missouri neared completion. The project upgraded 911 equipment and call delivery type to Macon/ Knox, and Marion/ Lewis/Ralls County’s systems, and brought formal 911 to Schuyler and Scotland Counties for the first time.

Dr. Elliot DeBlieck joined the medical staff at Scotland County Hospital & Clinics.

Robert Trueblood, who restored one of W.P. Hall’s circus wagons and his daughter were featured at the William Hall Museum by the Schuyler County Historical Society. H and Donnie Middleton were also represented by Andy. Also highlighted was the extensive Indian artifact collection that belongs to the Bob Stice family. The day also focused on Sonny Smyser, who used to be a very active race car driver.

Queen City earned the designation as a Smart Rural Community thanks to the investment in fiber broadband internet by the Northeast Missouri Rural Telephone Company.

The Schuyler County R-1 School Board approved the 2023- 2024 tax levy.

The Scotland County Hospital Auxiliary donated money towards the purchase of new playground equipment at the Tiger Cub Care daycare.

The Schuyler County High School Marching Band performed in the Scotland County Antique Fair on August 26. The middle school band also marched in the parade.

September 2023

The Downing Appreciation Days took place on September 7, 8, and 9. This year’s theme was “Footloose & Fancy Free in 2023!”

A banner was in the Downing Appreciation Days remembering Donnie Middleton.

Downing Appreciation Days royalty were Little Miss Evelyn Reed, Princess Ashton Gibson, and Prince Bentlee Brimer.

Governor Mike Parson signed the Siddens Bening Hands- Free Law, prohibiting all drivers from using a handheld electronic communication device while driving.

Scotland County Hospital made plans to provide OB and Women’s Health in Unionville and Milan.

The Schuyler County Nursing Home announced a New Director of Activities. Allyssia Jackson was named the new Director of Activities.

The press box at the Schuyler County High School was dedicated in memory of Donnie Middleton.

The Schuyler County 2023 Homecoming theme was “A Night in Hollywood.” The Homecoming royalty were crowned. The Homecoming Queen was Ava Akers, and the Homecoming King was Mayson Humphrey. Jim and Lorene Eggers of Lancaster celebrated 60 years of marriage.

NEMO News Media Group won 19 awards at the Missouri Press Association Convention.

October 2023

The Bighorn Brigade performed in the Parade of Champions parade and field show competition in Kahoka, MO.

Schuyler County R-1 was awarded a $100,000 grant. This grant was a part of Governor Mike Parson approval to expand the School Safety Reimbursement Grant Program.

The Blueberry Bakery had their Grand Opening in October. The Blueberry Bakery is owned by Beverly Zimmerman and located on the square in Lancaster.

Missouri Secretary of State and candidate for Governor Jay Ashcroft visited Lancaster on October 5.

The Lancaster City Clerk, Margaret Reynolds, retired after 13 years of working for the city.

The Board of the City of Downing approved the sewage and water rate increase.

FBLA officers attended the fall leadership conference in Columbia.

October highlights National Physical Therapy Month. Carrie Hamner, PT, talked about the importance of physical therapy for the patients at the Scotland County Hospital.

NEMOnews Media Group partnered with an industry leading digital marketing company to bring local digital advertising to northeast Missouri.

November 2023

Haylee Gordon and Asher Applegate each qualified for the Missouri State Cross Country meet with their performances at the Class 1 District meet at Mokane.

Julia E. McNabb, DO Schuyler County Coroner, attended the annual Missouri Coroners’ training conference held by the Missouri Coroners’ and Medical Examiners’ Association.

Kelsey Tallman works hard as the Football Media Manager during the Schuyler County Football games.

The Lancaster United Methodist Church celebrated 175 years.

Livestock managers had the opportunity to learn about a variety of forage-related topics at the 24th annual Missouri Livestock Symposium.

The 2023 Farm Service Agency County Committee Elections began on November 6. FSA encouraged farmers and ranchers to vote in the county committee elections.

The Class 1 Cross Country State Championship took place. Haylee Gordon placed 120th and Asher Applegate placed 105th.

The Schuyler County Rams celebrated winning their first district title in 13 years after defeating the North Shelby Raiders.

The Schuyler R-1 School hosted its annual Veterans Day assembly on November 10. David Hartsock received a Quilt of Valor from Pat Wheeler.

Josh Reeves, Heather Novinger, Alias Bass, and Kaleen Lay competed in the Special Olympics Area Bowling in Chillicothe, MO on November 11. Josh Reeves received a Bronze and Heather Novinger, Alias Bass, and Kayleen Lay all received Gold.

Construction of the new Schuyler County Ambulance building, located south of Lancaster on Hwy 63, was underway and quickly making progress.

The Schuyler County School District hired a new nurse.

The Scotland County Hospital Auxiliary purchased a rocking chair to be used on the Med-Surg Floor of the hospital for pediatric patient families.

Dr. Mesbah joined the medical staff at the Scotland County Hospital.

December 2023

Mr. Kenny Sparks, who taught at Schuyler R-1 School for 30 years and served as Athletic Director for 20 years, was honored as a Tri- Rivers Legend.

The Queen City 4-H club held its annual coat drive at the Greentop Community Building on December 2. There were also letters written to Santa, cookies decorated, and pictures taken with Santa.

Bri-Lee Quilting participated in the All Missouri Shop Hop. Owner, Susan Chidester, had over 500 people visit her small quilt shop in Lancaster, MO.

The Schuyler County Health Department announced the continuation of the WIC contract.

The Queen City 4-H Club decorated the Schuyler County Nursing Home on December 4. They put up Christmas trees, decorated the halls, and helped get everyone in the nursing home in the holiday spirit.

MDC reported 18,904 deer harvested during the late antlerless portion of firearms deer season.

Attorney General Bailey warned consumers about gift card scams during the holidays.

Schuyler County senior Conner Smith was named Hawkins- Harrison Insurance Player of the Year for 2023.

A new bridge on U.S. Route 136 in Schuyler County, over North Fork Middle Fabius River, 1.1 miles east of Route C near Lancaster, opened up to traffic on December 20.

A new 3D mammography is now offered at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.

Bryson Wilson placed 3rd on October 7th at the Missouri Trap Shooters Association Fall Classic Trap Shoot in Linn Creek, Missouri. Bryson shot a 97/100 to secure his 3rd-place finish.