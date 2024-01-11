Firefighters Respond to Methane Gas Explosion

By Echo Menges

Volunteer firefighters were called to a fire at a concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO) at the Ira Hoover farm approximately five miles west of Baring Tuesday afternoon, January 2, 2024.

According the Baring VFD Fire Chief Merlin Oberholtzer, the fire is believed to have been caused by a buildup of methane gas in the pit below the building.

Two people were inside the building at the time of the explosion, however, they were not hurt in the explosion and were able to escape the fire that followed.

The CAFO has a capacity of holding roughly 2,500 head of hogs. Fortunately, no animals were in the building when the explosion occurred. Animals being brought to the facility the same day were rerouted elsewhere.