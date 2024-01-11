 First Baby of the New Year  Born at Scotland County Hospital 

Scotland County Hospital in Memphis is pleased to announce the first baby born in 2024 at the Women’s Center. Carter Zane, the son of Jamie and Janet Fox of Memphis, MO, was born on January 2, 2024, at 5:02 am and weighs 6 lbs 15 oz and is 20 inches long. Dr. Jeff Davis delivered little Mister Carter Zane.

Carter Zane and his parents received a shower of gifts from the following businesses, and organizations: Community Bank of Memphis, Cook’s Men’s Store, Exchange Bank of NEMO, Gene’s Surplus, Harrison Insurance Agency, NEMR Telcom, Kay Eggleston Bookkeeping, RPM Signs & Shirts, Scotland County Lanes, Sew & Go Quilt Guild and US Bank.

Little Mister Carter Zane and his parents will also take home a supply of diapers in sizes 0-6 that will last nearly a year and a case of wipes.