Indians Take Highland Consolation

The Clark Indians faced one of the top teams in northeast Missouri in the opening round of the Highland Tournament on Monday afternoon, January 1, as they opened against Canton.

The Tiger defense nearly shut down the Indians in the first quarter, allowing only six points, all by Harrison Parker. Canton’s potent offense put in 17 points to lead 17-6 after one quarter.

Clark County’s offense adjusted to Canton’s defense, and put spread 14 second-quarter points among six players, outscoring Canton 14-13 in the period. At the half, the Tigers led 30-20.

Clark County narrowed the Tiger lead with a 15-point third quarter, but Canton edged away again in the final period, taking a closer-than-expected 62-53 win over Clark County.

Every Clark County Indian scored in the contest, led by Parker with 18 points. Lucus Eddleman put in 11, and Grayden Kleine scored nine. Corrick Hunziker came off the bench for five points, and Chayce Webster had three. Coltyn McDaniel, Kindric Hurt and Callan Wheeler had two points each, and Isaiah Hardin scored one.

A second round bye moved the Indians to the Consolation championship round on Friday night against Macon.

The Indians fell behind early, but battled back to take a 8-7 lead after one quarter. Clark County stretched their lead to 21-13 at the half. Six Indians scored in the second quarter.

Hardin got the hot hand in the second half, getting 14 of his game-high 18 points.

The Tigers battled back, closing to within four points with about a minute and a half remaining, but the Indians hit seven of nine from the free-throw line in the final quarter to hold on to 45-38 win.

Hardin led the Indians with 18 points, and Wheeler had a good night with 16. Kleine scored four, and Webster had three. Hurt and Parker scored two points each.