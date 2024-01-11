Looking Back At The Edina Sentinel 2023: Part 2

Compiled by Emilie Rumble

APRIL 5, 2023

IN MEMORY – Rita Mae Goodwin Smith, age 89, of Moberly passed away peacefully at Monroe Manor in Paris, Missouri, on March 3, 2023.

APRIL 12, 2023

ARREST – On March 23, 2023, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Missouri Probation and Parole who provided a warrant for the arrest of Matthew Coop, 36, of Edina. Coop was a Parole absconder and had been wanted for some time but locating him proved difficult. After observing a possible known location for the subject, Sheriff Knoche observed the wanted man leaving a home on foot and walking down the road. Sheriff Knoche approached Coop, established contact, and ordered him to stop. Coop began to fun on foot with the Sheriff giving chase. Sheriff Knoche caught Coop as he attempted to jump a fence and detain him as Edina Police Chief Ryan Bishop and Knox County deputies arrived to assist. Coop was lodged at Lewis County Jail on a no-bond warrant.

EASTER EGG HUNTS – Communities throughout Knox County hosted annual Easter Egg hunts on Saturday, April 8, 2023, which included Hurdland Volunteer Fire Department escorting the Easter Bunny by firetruck to kick off the festivities at the Hurdland City Park, while Lucky’s Café hosted a hunt in the Knox County Courthouse courtyard in Edina. Winners of the Lucky’s Café bike giveaway were Lane Skirvin of Lewistown and Emma Poor of Novelty.

IN MEMORY – Darin Eric Bowman, 56, of La Belle passed away Monday, April 3, 2023, at La Belle Manor Care Center.

APRIL 19, 2023

SNAC WRAPS – 4-H SNAC students enrolled in the 4th grade at KCR-1 finalized their Student Nutrition Advisory Council Club by creating projects to advocate for increased nutrition awareness, education, and initiatives to improve the health of the community. Zachary Green penned a letter to the editor of The Edina Sentinel fulfill requirement as the final component of the SNAC Club.

HONORED – Monday, April 10, 2023, a Pin Oak tree was planted in the Knox County Courthouse Courtyard in honor of more than forty years of service by Brent Karhoff to the county as Knox County Collector.

LEADERSHIP TRAINING – Young ladies from KCR-1 Schools embarked on an intensive twelve-week training course, “Steps to Success” developed by the Northeast Missouri Community Action Agency. The ladies received hands-on learning experiences in a multitude of leadership and empowerment areas.

VOLUNTEERS – Gracie Fagin, Emma Fagin and Keely Love, members of the Navy Sea Cadets Thomas Jefferson Division volunteered at the Knox County Food Cupboard monthly distribution on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Sea Cadets are young women and men ages 10 through the end of high school who choose adventure, seek challenges and step outside of their comfort zone.

IN MEMORY – John Daniel Bowen, 43, of Hurdland passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023, at University Hospital in Columbia.

Marjorie Ann Montague, 81, of Columbia, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023, at her home.

APRIL 26, 2023

PROM ROYALTY – Hannah Miller and Joey Davis were crowned Prom Queen and King during the annual event held Saturday, April 22, 2023.

HEALTH FAIR – The Knox County Health Department hosted dozens of health care providers and professionals during the Knox County Health Fair held at the Knox County Community Center on April 13, 2023.

ROTARY GUEST – Rotary District Governor Kent Shelman visited Knox County Rotary meeting on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Knox County Courthouse.

BIRTH – Chesney Kay Clary, the daughter of Ethan and Caitlyn Clary, of Edina, arrived Tuesday morning, March 14, 2023, at NRMC, in Kirksville.

ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION – The children of Bill and Judy Fountain announced plans to celebrate the golden anniversary of their parents with a reception on May 5, 1973.

IN MEMORY – John William Hayes, 68, of Edina passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home.

Lois M. Schneider Otte, 78, of Edina passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at the La Belle Manor in La Belle.

Juanita Louise England Moran, 98, of Lebanon, passed into the arms of her Savior on March 29, 2023.

May 3, 2023

BIRTH – Shelby Curtis and Lexi Michell Sullens Middleton became the parents of a son, Morgan Myles Middleton born February 9, 2023, born prematurely at Blessing Hospital.

FIRES – A vacant house at 301 SW Morgan Street in Edina was gutted by fire Monday afternoon, April 24, 2023. The house was used for storage by the owner, Rhonda Tarr. The house was a total loss and the cause of the fire unknown.

On Thursday, April 27, 2023, two turkey hunters were lucky to escape a cabin fire located at 56543 Stonewall Avenue in rural Knox County, between Knox City and Edina. The hunters, Kevin West and Tom Ahonen from St. Louis, were busy in the kitchen of the cabin cleaning up their freshly harvested turkey breasts when one of them noticed a fire on the back porch of the cabin. Ahonen went back in the cabin for his shotgun and turkey, escaping before the cabin was destroyed, but sustaining burns on his arms.

THEFTS – According to Edina Police Chief Ryan Bishop, a rash of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Edina. Bishop advised that roughly eight catalytic converters were reported stolen over a ten-day period, beginning April 24, 2023, when five were reported stolen from Triple T Transport, LLC, located on the southern edge of Edina. Another theft was attempted at the same location however, the thief or thieves were unable to complete removal of the catalytic converter. Significant damage was caused to the vehicle. Two catalytic converters were reported stolen at Wood’s Floor Care business, also located on the south side of Edina. On the east side of Edina, Cram- Mor Motors reported an attempted theft on one catalytic converter which also caused significant damage to the vehicle.

PROGRESS – The Blue Room is progressing by being closed in and local contractors Ed Bruegenhemke and Roger Waibel and framing on the inside or the kitchen, dining room, and new walk-in cooler just part of the work as of April 25, 2023.

ANNIVERSARY – Grace Horst, owner of Horst Therapy, celebrated forty years of service in reflexology in Edina.

DONATION – Liberty Utilities donated $1,500 to The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.

IN MEMORY – Janet Lee Hinds Crank, 93, passed away April 22, 2023, in Niceville, Florida.

Sylvia Rita Tarvydas, 63, of Quincy, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at her home.

MAY 10, 2023

WEATHER – High winds and rotted roots on a Chinese Elm tree were the cause for the loss of a big tree in Vada Grainger’s yard in Knox City, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

ACCIDENT – A vehicle driven by Donnie Swartz of Edina, crashed into a number of objects along the east side of Highway 15 and 6, south of the 4-way stop on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Swartz was northbound when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway colliding with road signs and a light pole between Hunter Auto Body and some personal property damage on East Morgan Street.

IN MEMORY – Angelia C. “Angie” Kite 76, of Brashear, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at KCNH, Edina.

Ethel Nadine Rehm, 98, of Kirksville, formerly of Hurdland, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Kirksville.

MAY 17, 2023

BIRTH – James and Christine Burkholder of Edina are the parents of a daughter, Melissa Jewel, born April 26, 2023, at NRMC, Kirksville.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT – People from throughout the Knox County area began praying for 10-year-old Alijah Berry last week after learning the Knox County child was diagnosed with leukemia. Donations accepted at the Edina branch of United State Bank and Edina Casey’s General Store to help the family with travel expenses and other needs. Alijah, the son of Gene and Alicia Berry and big brother of Liam Berry is a third-grade student at Knox County Elementary School.

ACCIDENT – Two Edina teenagers collided on Highway 15 and East Smallwood Street on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at approximately 4:42 p.m. Brandon Walton, 18, was northbound on Highway 15 on a 2004 Honda 250 motorcycle when he crashed into the rear driver’s side door of a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by a 16-year-old who was making a left turn and pulled into the path of Walton. Walton was ejected from the motorcycle landing in a ditch suffering serious injuries.

DONATION – Two brand new automated external defibrillators (ARD) for Knox County ballfields were donated to KCR-1 Athletic Director Bruce Vannoy by Beth Schrage, FNP of Edina Family Health and NMHC to KCR- 1 Schools. An AED is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

IN MEMORY – Vernon Pershing Mathena, 84, of Kahoka and formerly of Rutledge passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, at Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka.

MAY 24, 2023

GRADUATION – The KCR-1 Class of 2023 celebrated commencement exercises on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

The KCES Kindergarten graduation ceremony was held Thursday, May 18, 2023, in the school gym.

DONATIONS – The Lewis County REC Cares Foundation “Operation Roundup” program made donations to the Lewis County Food Pantry, Black Hawk Elementary School, Heartland Resources, Hester Community Church Foundation, and the Splash Station. Operation Roundup made it possible for the foundation to help fund community projects including new playground equipment, meals for senior citizens, technology in schools, upkeep and maintenance in parks and museums, projects at cemeteries, fairgrounds, 4-H maintenance projects through donations total $68,500 to organizations in Northeast Missouri since 2019.

IN MEMORY – Delbert L. Hawkins, 89, of Edina passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at his residence in Edina.

Verna Marie Hamlin, 93, of Hurdland, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, in KCNH, Edina.

Kenneth Leon Klocke, 93, of Edina, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at KCNH, Edina.

Harry Bernard Behrmann, 81, of Edina, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, at his home in Edina.

MAY 31, 2023

OBSERVANCE – Keynote speaker, Missouri state Rep. Greg Sharpe (R-Dist. 4) gave the keynote address at the Knox County Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Knox County Community Center. Members of the Knox County veterans of Wars Post 4822 and members of the American Legion Posts 261, 358, and 290, representing Edina, Knox City and Novelty performed a rifle salute during the Memorial Day Service.

HONORED – Knox County Middle School and High School students were honored with a medal in an award ceremony for their academic standing of the 2022-23 school year by the Knox County Rotary.

Jennifer Hinkle of KCR-1 Eagles won the gold medal in the javelin competition during the MSHSAA Class 1 Track and Field Championships in Jefferson City

GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY – Richard and Teresa Whiteaker of Edina celebrated their golden wedding anniversary on June 1, 2023. The couple were united in marriage on June 1, 1973, at First United Methodist Church of Lebanon.

JUNE 7, 2023

WEATHER – Governor Mike Parson signed an executive Oder 23-05 declaring a Drought Alert in the State of Missouri in accordance with the Missouri Drought Mitigation and Response Plan.

ACQUISITION – NEMOnews Media Group, LLC, publishers Mike and Sue Scott closed on the purchase of the Shelbina Weekly on May 31, 2023, combining it with the Shelby County Herald.

HONOR – Knox County High School Principal Alex VanDelft was honored with the Principal of the Year Award for the Northeast Region of The Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

IN MEMORY – Daniel Glenn Bishop, 82, left his early Baring County Club Home and passed into eternal Rest on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Ray Hasenjaeger, 80, of Edina, passed away May 31, 2023, in Edina, Missouri.

Riley Isaac Stoner, 20, of Baring, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, at his residence.

Nolan Dexter Gibson, 67, of Lewistown, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, at his residence.

JUNE 14, 2023

CHARGED – On May 29, 2023, members of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office were called to a domestic disturbance in Knox City. Brandon J. Wolter, 40, of Knox City, was arrested and charged with one count of Domestic Assault-4th Degree, a class A misdemeanor; Burglary-2nd Degree, a class D felony; and Harrassment-1st Degree, a class E felony. Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Boster sought a formal warrant and then issued by the Honorable Tom Redington.

PROGRESS – The new dining room at the Blue Room highlighted the new windows and ship lathe on the west side of the building. Owner Chris Moubry is pushing hard to complete the building following a fire that destroyed the establishment in December 2022.

HERO – Officer Jaclyn Scott, formerly of La Belle, Missouri, received a Life Saving Commendation on June 5, 2023, for swift action in the resuscitation of a 6-week-old premature baby on May 8, 2023, at 2333 hours when G. Hicks rushed into the Moberly Police Department carrying her unresponsive granddaughter, K. Martin. Officer Scott ran to the lobby, assessed the infant, found the infant was turning blue and not breathing. Without hesitation, Officer Scott placed the infant into the recovery position and began infant CPR by administering back blows. As Officer Scott was performing the back blows, mucus was seen coming out of the baby’s nose and the infant began to cry. As the mucus was removed the infant began to breathe on her own with normal coloring beginning to return along with increased crying. The Moberly Fire Department supplied oxygen to the infant and the Randolph County Ambulance District arrived and the care of Martin was turned over to them later transporting the infant to the University of Missouri Hospital for further treatment and released the following day.

IN MEMORY – Tennessee Ann O’Dell Klocke, 89, of Edina, formerly of the Bee Ridge Community, passes away Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

Carol Sue Easley, 76, of Edina passed away in her home on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Dr. Karel L. Rogers, 75, passed away May 31, 2023, surrounded by family.

JUNE 21, 2023

INVESTIGATION – The Knox County Commission hiring practices came under scrutiny by the Knox County Prosecutor Andrew Boster when an alleged ethics violation complaint of nepotism was made against a commissioner on Friday, June 9, 2023. According to the June 9, 2023, public meeting minutes of the Commission, Western District Commissioner Luther Green was investigated for his role in the hiring of a family member. Presiding Commissioner Leslie Cardwell took responsibility for making the hire on his own and without the knowledge of Green. Eastern District Commissioner Ronnie Leckbee told The Edina Sentinel that he had no involvement in the hiring of two part-time contracted positions to pick up trash at the Hurdland and Baring Sever Lake properties. Neither of the positions were advertised. Nor was any vote taken to hire/contract the individuals. The trash pickup positions pay of $40 per time at Baring Sever Lake and $50 per time at the Hurdland sever Lake with both of the new-hires were juveniles. During the Commission’s public meeting Monday, June 12, 2023, both Cardwell and Green declined to comment about the investigation and their involvement in the hirings. A video of a portion of the June 12 meeting is available on the Edina Sentinel Facebook page and website, edinasentinel.com

ANNIVERSARY – The Missouri Second Judicial Circuit of Adair, Knox and Lewis Counties celebrated twenty years of service in Spring 2023, for the Treatment Court programs.

D.C. TOUR – Local delegates from Northeast Missouri, attending the 60th Annual Missouri Electric Youth Tour in Washington, D.C., were Mia Johnson, Robert Ellison, Macy Hamlin, and Laney James.

LIBRARY READING PROGRAM – Wild West Adventures was the Knox County Library Summer Reading Program theme with guest readers invited to read to the children. Paige Legg from Cowboy Swagger Western Wear Store in La Belle, was a guest reader, bringing along a display of saddle, spurs, chaps, and cowboy attire for the children to see.

JUNE 28, 2023

FIRE – Two hoop buildings on the Applegate farm were ravaged by fire on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, along with the family’s camper. No one was injured in the fire or firefight. Anna Applegate discovered the fire at approximately 5:45 p.m. at near Plevna, when she heard two loud pops, looked out the window and the building was on fire. It quickly caught the camper on fire with the house about 500 feet from the fire. Applegate said firefighters spent every bit of three hours fighting the blaze.

ARRESTS – On June 16, 2023, Levi L. Happs of Kahoka was taken into custody by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding Knox County warrant for Burglary in the 2nd degree and theft/stealing of less than $750.

June 16, 2023, Randy L. Roeder of Hurdland was taken into custody by members of the KCSO on an outstanding Lewis County warrant.

IN MEMORY – An amazing woman with unshakable faith and true grit, Betty Jeane Couch, 96, of Edina passed away June 19, 2023, at KCNH, Edina.

Martha Agnes Dromey, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Joe Allen Moyer, 81, of Hurdland, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023.

JULY 5, 2023

SAD FAREWELL – Residents of Baring and parishioners of the Saint Aloysius Church and struggling under the weight and unwanted destruction of their historic Catholic Church beginning of the structural pillar of the community since 1883, witnessed the house of faith being demolished late Friday afternoon, June 30, 2023.

SECRECY – Two Knox County Commissioners have remained tight-lipped to the public about the recent hiring of a relative of Western District Commissioner Luther Green and an employee at Presiding Commissioner Leslie Cardwell’s private business to collect trash at the Hurdland and Baring Sever Lake properties. Two teens were allegedly contracted to perform the trash collection duties by Cardwell sometime around Memorial Day weekend, however, any information about how they were found, when and where they were notified about the positions or being hired, and by whom has yet to be released to the public by the commissioners in question. Nor have they commented to the newspaper as to why the positions were not advertised to the public. Eastern District Commissioner Ronnie Leckbee has gone on record twice to say he was not informed the teens would be contracted to fulfill the positions nor was he part of the decision to hire them.

KNOX COUNTY FAIR – Knox County plans to host the fair at the new 4-H/FFA fairgrounds near the Edina City Lake next week. The Knox County 4-H/FFA Fair scheduled for July 11-14, 2023. The Knox County 4-H/FFA Horse Show took place on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Pioneer Rangers Saddle Club Arena in Novelty, Missouri. Royalty candidates included QUEEN: Michaela Hettinger, Reagan James, and MaKennah Peavler; KING: Jackson Ausmus Carter Clair, and James Holman; PRINCESS: Addy Doss, Joellyn Holman, and Nora Penn; PRINCE: Teddy Clark, Kameron Moore and Kayden Moore.

HEAD COACH – Nick Edwards, Knox County graduate was named Head Girls Basketball and Softball Coach at Green City.

IN MEMORY – Jack Little, 84, of Kirksville, formerly of Baring, died June 26, 2023, at The Pines in Kirksville.

Paul Frazier, 69, of Kirksville, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023, at his home in Kirksville.

JULY 12, 2023

CELEBRATION – The 151st Annual Hurdland Fourth of July kicked off with a Lacy Mihalevich opening with the National Anthem on July 3, 2023. A larger crowd weathered some of the sweltering heat on July 4th to enjoy the parade of a myriad of entries, Mercy’s Bridge Band and other local bands entertaining, as well as the finale of the fireworks. Little Miss Firecracker Brynleigh Hamlin, daughter of Shania Ewalt and Travis Hamlin and Little Mister Firecracker Jacob Karhoff, son of Crystal Murr and Thad Karhoff presided over the festivities.

INSTALLATION – Past Knox County Rotary Club President Lisa Bosch passed the gavel to incoming Rotary Club President Katlind Murry at the July 6, 2023, meeting at the Knox County Community Center. Past Secretary/Treasurer Lou Ann Werr’s duties were handed over to Angela Wilson at that meeting.

IN MEMORY – Donald Duane Middleton, 76, of Memphis passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Donna Murline Moots, 74, of Hurdland, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Landmark Hospital in Columbia.

JULY 19, 2023

4-H/FFA Fair – The Knox County Fair was held at the new fairgrounds following a three-year push to make the new facility a possibility and reality. 4-H/FFA Fair Royalty crowned on coronation night, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, were King Carter Clair, Queen MaKennah Peavler, Princess Nora Penn, and Prince Kayden Moore.

SUMMPER PROGRAM – Dr. Duzan was the summer reading story hour program guest reader on July 12, 2023. Children dressed up in doctor visit caps, gowns, shoe covers, and apples were given to the children.

IN MEMORY – Mary Bernice Cron, 75, of Hurdland passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Boone Hospital, in Columbia.

JULY 26, 2023

WORK FATALITY – Not yet a month on the job, a 21-year-old worker at a sawmill operation site in Brashear was learning how to operate a Hurdle saw on January 11, 2023, when he suffered fatal injuries after getting caught and pulled into the vertical edger blades as they spun. His employer, Don Gibson, owner of Missouri Mats, failed to notify the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration that the fatality occurred, which delayed OSHA’s investigation into the incident until January 18, 2023. OSHA issued Gibson a letter requiring the company to protect employees from amputation hazards at the sawmill and directed Gibson to report to OSHA when the mill had corrected the hazard. OSHA inspectors returned on March 1, 2023, to continue their investigation and discovered that Gibson had failed to implement necessary controls and procedures for the sawmill and that employees had continued to operate the saw in the same condition which resulted in the death of his employee. The agency placed an imminent danger notice on the saw, which finally prompted Gibson to correct the sawmill’s safety failure. OSHA cited the company for two willful, 53 serious and two other than serious safety and health violations and proposed $3346,954 in penalties and placed the company in OSHA’s Severe Violator Enforcement Program.

ENGAGED – An August 12, 2023, wedding at Redemptorist Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri, planned by Kelly Wilkerson and Max Meyer was announced.

CITY STREET WORK – The City of Edina staff worked on a hot July 20, 2023, day kicking off the street work season on South Fourth Street. Approximately 500 tons of asphalt was delivered to Edina along with 5,000 gallons of MC-800 oil to pave the city streets.

IN MEMORY – Leon Blake, 86, of Edina passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Columbia.

James Luke Cornelius III, of Downers Grove, Illinois, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Downers Grove.

Thomas Rolfe Lasswell, 80, of Kirksville, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Moberly Regional Hospital.

A celebration of life was held at Edina United Methodist Church for Amanda Nicole Dalton, 40, of Milliken, Colorado, on Saturday, July 29, 2023.