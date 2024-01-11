Man Burned in House Fire Caused by Kerosene Heater

By Echo Menges

Dozens of volunteer firefighters from Edina, Baring and Hurdland responded to a house fire at 607 N. East Ave. in Edina on Thursday night, January 4, 2024.

The homeowner, Harold “Rusty” Dever was reported to be home at the time of the fire and suffered burns during the blaze.

When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, Dever was located at a neighbors house with burns all over his body.

Dever was taken by helicopter to the burn center in Iowa City, IA, during the firefight where he is reportedly recovering.

According to the Edina Police Chief Ryan Bishop, two dogs are presumed to have perished in the fire.

Dever did not have home owner’s insurance on the house and has lost all of his belongings.

Dever has a nephew in Lewis County who is in the process of dealing with his uncle’s affairs.

A VENMO account has been set up by Dever’s family to help him financially as he recovers from the fire. Anyone interested in donating to Dever can by sending funds to @ Jennifer-Hudnut on Venmo.com.