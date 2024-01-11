Year in Review: Looking Back on the News of 2023 Part 2

By Phyllis Fleshman

June – Green City graduating classes of 1983-1984 held their class reunion at the OBB restaurant in Green City on June 17, 2023. NEMR’s 66th Annual Meeting prize winners were a $1000 check to Alexis Smith and a $500 check to Judy Schmitter. Three young ladies are competing for Sullivan County Fair Queen. They are Avery Pickering, Kasey Sallee, and Kennedy Parrish. There are four young ladies competing for Sullivan County Junior Miss. They are Remington Miller, Phyllis Helton, and Kylee Smith. Jocelyn Barto is June Employee of the Month for June for the SCMH.

July – Bud and Vera Nickell of Milan celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary on July 1. Pastor Waldrop retires from the Lighthouse Pentcostal Church of God on July 2. Sullivan County Fair Queen is Kennedy Parrish. Sullivan County Junior Fair Miss is Phyllis Helton. The Helms family reunion was held with 101 family members present. Sullivan County Memorial Hospital Employee for the month of July is Angella Zeigler. Miss Candi Wyant of Milan and Me. Al Maglio III were united in marriage on Saturday, June 10, at the Thousand Hills State Park in Kirksville. Green City Fourth of July Pageant winners were Mini Miss Firecracker Amelia

Robeson, Little Miss Sparkler Peightyn Johnson, Miss Independence Abigail Treece, Most Patriotic Kenzie Daniels, Miss Green City 4th of July Kennedy Parrish, and Teen Miss Liberty

Clare Gordon. Ray VanDusseldorp celebrates his 90th birthday. The 2023 Ryan Family Reunion is held June 29-July 2 in Colorado. Sullivan County Memorial Hospital Employee for the month of July is Leah Jelsma. Green City Baseball Team plays at Busch Stadium on July 19, 2023. Pollock celebrates its Sesquicentennial. Little Pollock is Bella Wheeler. Little Mister Pollock is Beckham Cockrill. Village of Pollock is named Smart Rural Community by NEMR. 1975 Wildcat Football Team inducted into Milan C-2 Hall of Fame. Browning Homecoming Royalty is Queen Myla Rottman, Junior Queen Mia Castellon, MaKenna Musterman, Prince Brintlee Waltz, Princess Hattie Gardner and Princess Alanah Gaudet. Green City Lions honored 3 members with the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award and they are Norma Ayers, Diane Carmack, and Phyllis Jobe. Bob Long, a 1977 graduate of Milan C-2 High School, was recognize as the Arts Educator of the Year. He is the director of Jazz Studies/Saxophone Studio at Missouri Western State University.

August – Ryan and Susan Crist announce the adoption of their daughter Lily Mae (Helton) Crist on August 21, 2023. Missouri Retired Teachers Foundation Grants were awarded to Wendy Eberhardt, $500 Classroom Grant, and Teresa Dolan, $500 Classroom Grant. Jim Brinkley is elected as Angus Delegate to the 140th annual meeting of the American Angus Association Convention of Delegates held in November. Green City R-1 Class of 1993 held their 30-year Class Reunion at the Wildflower Grove in Green Castle. Milan Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting for Garcia’s Auto Repair on their 7th Anniversary on August 17, 2023. Milan C-2 schools announce plans for a new Sports Complex to be located south of town next to the Sullivan County Expo Center. NEMR recognizes Milan as (A Smart Rural Community). High Hope Employment Services received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank and the first Interstate Bank System Foundation as part of their second-annual Believe in Local grant campaign. Pavon Construction celebrates its 7th Anniversary of being in Milan. Milan Elks Lodge and Lonnie Simpson Construction participated in a VetTees golf tournament held in Columbia, Missouri. The Milan Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Circle H Auto Grand Opening of their business.

September – Adan Callejo has been selected to participate in the National FFA Band to perform at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana in November. Sullivan County Memorial Hospital donates $2045 to the Food Bank for the Buddy Pack Program. The Wildcats win over St. Mary’s Academy 40-8. This was the home opener. The David and Kathleen Hauser family of Green City were honored during the 66th annual Missouri Farm Family Day at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia. There was a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of the Circle H Auto Shop. Milan C-2 1975 Football Hall of Fame Induction was held at halftime of the game on Friday, September 23, 2023. Grand Marshals at the Winigan Sesquicentennial Celebration were Freda Presswood, and Alta Kasten. A Unionville man, Brian Jarman, was charged with firing shots in front of the Farm Bank in Green City, Missouri. He was arrested and charged with a felony of shooting a firearm at a motor vehicle. The Milan Wildcats claimed their first win of the football season over St. Mary’s Academy. The David and Kathleen Hauser and family of Green City, Missouri were among those honored at the State Fair held in Sedalia during the 66th Annual

Missouri Farm Family Day. The Milan Wildcats get a big win over their rival, Putnam County Midgets, on Friday night. The Milan C-2 1975 Football team was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Linn County R-1 School has implanted a Community Service Program. This will serve the needs of their community in cleaning, painting, and organizing the Purdin City Park and Community Center in preparation their 150th birthday and the Purdin Fall Festival. The Milan Wildcats go 3-1 on the season with a win against Harrisburg. Milan Homecoming Queen candidates are Hailey Trenter, Tori Taylor, Joshie Hernandez, Addison Miller, and Avery Pickering.