The City of Edina snowplowed overnight Monday, January 8, 2024, through Tuesday, January 9. The nine inch snow kept the City Work Crew busy through the week preparing for sleet, snow, and frigid temperatures on Friday, January 12. The City Work Crew pretreated streets ahead of the storms. Edina fared better than many small towns in the area, which remained covered in snow through the week. Photo by Echo Menges