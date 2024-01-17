Looking Back At The Edina Sentinel 2023: Part 3

Compiled by Emilie Rumble

AUGUST 2, 2023

ROLLOVER – Virginia M.Clark, 19, ofColumbia, Missouri, wasdriving a 2016 WesternStar dump truck when itwent off the left side ofthe road of Missouri 15two miles east of Novelty,Missouri, on July 27,2023. Clark receivedmoderate injuries whilethe truck was reported tohave extensive damageafter rolling over.

NOMINATED – The Knox County Nursing Home administrator Katlind Murry was nominated and is the winner of District 6 of the seven Missouri Health Care Association Districts. The David Duncan Administrator of the Year is an award the MHCA presents to a MHCA facility member who displays a caring attitude towards their residents and staff, has created new programs or services that have improved their facility and works to enhance the long-term care industry.

BIRTH – Jordan and Mason Alley, of Quincy, Illinois, are the parents of a son, Brecken Hayes Alley, born Friday, June 23, 2023.

IN MEMORY – Ryan Thomas Wallace, 39, of La Belle, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023, at his home south of La Belle.

Charles Wayne Myers, 85, of Memphis, Missouri, died July 24, 2023, at his home.

Tommy Lee Heimer, 69, of Hurdland, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Boone Hospital, in Columbia.

AUGUST 9, 2023

BARING DESTROYED –The tiny town ofBaring, Missouri,population 124, thefreight-train like soundand were able to takecover just before theimpact by an EF2Tornado on Friday,August 4, 2023. Onimpact many of theresidents were sleepingin their beds and woketo find their ceilingscollapsing in on topof them, which wasfollowed by ferociouswinds and heavy rain.They had no warning, asthere were no weatheralerts from the NationalWeather Service, andBaring does not havea tornado siren. TheBaring Senior Housingcomplex was devastatedby the storm, as was theBaring Post Office. Morethan a dozen peoplehad to be rescued fromtheir homes and everyresidence had to bechecked. First respondersbegan getting calledout at approximately11:28 p.m. The responsewas cumbersome astree limbs, power poles,power lines, and debrismade most of the roadsimpassable. Anhydroustanks and propanetanks were spewing chemicals near the train track crossing into the south side of town. The Baring Firehouse lost the north half of its roof, but was still used for the command post where Knox County Emergency Manager Billy Whiles and Baring Fire Chief Merlin Oberholtzer took on the role of directing emergency personnel. Weaverland Disaster Services, a local mission responded to storm-ravaged areas throughout the U.S. with cleanup and building services, put over 100 local volunteers on the ground from Knox and Scotland Counties.

IN MEMORY – John Eugene “Gene” Farris, 83, of Edina, Missouri, passed away Saturday evening at his home surrounded by family.

Norvin Ray Buswell, 53, of Payson, Illinois, formerly of Newark, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at his home in Payson.

AUGUST 16, 2023

SUPPORT OF BARING –Missouri State SenatorCindy O’Laughlin andState RepresentativeGreg Sharpe arejoined by Missouri’sU.S. lawmakers, U.S.Representative SamGraves, U.S. SenatorEric Schmitt, and U.S.Senator Josh Hawley inoffering their supportand services to thecommunity of Baring,Missouri to push theUnited States PostalService to bring back theBaring Post Office.

Governor Mike Parson announced that the state of Missouri had begun the process of obtaining federal disaster assistance in response to severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding that began impacting Missouri on July 29, 2023 through to the EF-2 tornado that impacted Baring, Missouri, on August 4, 2023.

MILESTONE ANNIVERSARY – Seventy years ago on the summer day of August 19, 1953, Miss Mary Frances Schempp and Mr. Verline Tonnies exchanged wedding vows at the United Methodist parsonage in Braymer, Missouri.

CHURCH BELL – The historic Hurdland United Methodist Church bell was given a new home at the Bee Ridge United Methodist Church and a dedication ceremony held on the afternoon of the BRUMC ice cream social on July 26, 2023.

IN MEMORY – Larry Lee Overstreet, 87, of rural Edina, passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at his residence south of Edina, surrounded by his family.

Betty Jean Scott, 95, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away January 16, 2023, in Mesa.

AUGUST 23, 2023

SCHOOL DAYS –KCR-1 Schoolswelcomed the followingeducators: NathanPippert, ElementaryTitle math teacher;Kyle Ellison, KCHSPE, Asst. football coach,Head girl’s basketballcoach, and track coach;Lorrie Peters Ellison,KCHS social studiesteacher; BrittneySnelling, preschoolteacher; Michelle Boyer,kindergarten teacher.

HHS NEW PROGRAMS – The Lewis County C-1 School District announced the formation of a Girl’s Golf Program as members of the Clarence Cannon Conference beginning in Fall 2023 season with Macon, Palmyra, Centralia, Brookfield, and Highland.

The establishment of conference sport, a Boy’s and Girl’s Wrestling Program beginning for 2024-25 school year will find the Cougars joining Palmyra, Macon, and Centralia on the mats. A coach for the sport has not yet been hired.

AUGUST 30, 2023

MAKES REQUEST –Congressman SamGraves wrote PostmasterGeneral Louis DeJoyrequesting the USPSdevelop a plan toreopen the Post Officein Baring, Missouri,that was destroyedby an EF2 tornadowhich devastated thecommunity, earlier in themonth.

PERFORMED – The KCR-1 District Marching Band performed at Antique Days in Memphis on the town square on August 26, 2023.

IN MEMORY – Dorothy Agnes Killday, 91, of Edina, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023, in the KCNH, Edina.

Carole Louise Poston Parrish, 65, of Baring, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, August 23, 2023, at Blessing Hospital, Quincy, Illinois.

Patricia Jean Martin, 86, of rural Memphis, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Blessing Hospital, Quincy, Illinois.

Karen Marie Shanley, 57, of Memphis, passed away on August 23, 2023, at SCH, after a courageous battle with cancer.

SEPTEMBER 6, 2023

TEENS EXCEL – Three Knox County teenagers, Emma Fagin, Gracie Fagin, and Keely Love entered the U.S. Navy Sea Cadet program in 2023. Another Knox County teen, Alekah Wilson will be eligible to attend RT in the summer of 2025. Over the summer, the three older teens completed the required training and will continue the program with plans to enter the Navy after graduating high school at KCR-1.

BART – The Baring Area Recovery Team (BART) is in the beginning stages of organizing to provide assistance to tornado survivors from the EF2 tornado, that leveled much of the small town.

CORNFEST – Knox County Promotional Council will host the annual Knox County CornFest beginning Friday, September 8-10 at the Pavilionand Courtyard withthe royalty contest, ahost of entertainment,sponsored fundraisingmeals, the annual 5KRun with proceedsto go to the SpecialOlympics, the paradefeaturing Brent Karhoffas the Grand Marshal,tractor show, babyshow, drawings, dances,cow chip bingo andecumenical churchservice.

SEPTEMBER 13, 2023

GRAND MARSHAL – Brent Karhoff presided over the festivities of the Knox County Cornfest Parade on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Karhoff retired earlier in 2023, after serving as Knox County Collector for more than forty years.

ARRESTS – Food vendors at the KCPC Cornfest got a nasty surprise on Sunday morning, September 10, 2023, when they arrived to find all five of the food vendor trailers had been broken into overnight. Amounts of money from $15.00 to $400.00 were reported missing and food trailers damaged by the burglars. Tow Knox County teens, Wyatt Carmean and Lucian Walker, both 18, were arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Edina Police Department on Sunday afternoon after video surveillance was provided by Mark Twain Communications and the teens allegedly admitted to the burglaries. The teens are also suspected of burglarizing the Golden Rose Auction business on the south side of the Edina Town Square several times over the last several weeks.

IN MEMORY – Mary Jane Lott, 92, of La Belle, Missouri, passed away Sunday in the La Belle Manor Care Center.

SEPTEMBER 20, 2023

HONORED – Katlind Murry, Knox County Nursing Home Administrator was named the Missouri Health Care Association 2023 David Duncan Administrator of the Year during the annual MHCA Annual Conference in Branson.

ROYALTY – The 2023 Knox County High School Homecoming crowned Kimberlyn Yoakum as Queen and Reice Miller as King during the Varsity football game on Friday, September 15.

IN MEMORY – Dorothy Marie Gonnerman, 92, of Kirksville, passed away September 13, 2023, in Kirksville.

Angela Christine Chrissy Harper, 57, of Edina, passed away Friday, September 15, 2023, at her residence in Edina.

Debra Kay Fields, 66, of Lewis County Nursing Home, formerly of Hurdland, passed away September 13, 2023, at LCNH, Canton.

SEPTEMBER 27, 2023

HONORS – Knox County Health Department Administrator Lori Moots-Clair received the 2023 Public Health Nursing Leadership Award during a statewide conference held in Columbia, on September 20, 2023.

Captain Douglas M. White was honored at Prospective Commodore during the Naval Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony held on September 8, 2023, at the National Naval Aviation Museum Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida.

Shannon Downing of Baring was honored by Truman State University President Sue Thomas with an Echo 25 Award in recognition of twenty-five exceptional TSU alumni under the age of forty at an awards luncheon held September 15, 2023, at TSU.

NEMOnews Media Group newspapers, The Clark County Media, The Edina Sentinel, The Shelby County Herald and The Memphis Democrat received nineteen awards in the Missouri Press Associations 2023 Better Newspaper Contest held September 23, 2023, at the annual convention.

IN MEMORY – James “Jim” Henry Ragland died peacefully at his home on September 13, 2023, following a brief battle with cancer.

OCTOBER 4, 2023

OPEN HOUSE – Meadowlark Creamery in Baring opened their doors for their first open house since opening in July of 2022. The Nolt family has been busy readying the business for established customers and welcoming new ones on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Nolt Dairy Farm has about seventy head of dairy cows and the milk they produce is certified organic. Meadowlark Creamery sells ice cream, locally made butter, and the shelves are stocked with local produce, jams, crafts and other products from a dozen local sellers.

RIBBON CUTTING – Knox County Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Bosch celebrated the opening of CJ’s Basement Bakery owner, C.J. Newkirk at 502North Baker Street witha ribbon cutting in Edinaon September 15, 2023.

NATIONAL 4-H WEEK –Millions of youths,parents, volunteers,and alumni cometogether to promotethe many positiveyouth developmentopportunities offered by4-H and it celebrated 4-Has one family with manyhearts and smiles duringNational 4-H WeekOctober 1-7, 2023. Thereare more than 55,000members in Missouri4-H.

U.S. CITIZENSHIP–Mary Ann Stutsmanproudly became a citizenof the United States ofAmerica on September1, 2023, at EagletonCourthouse in St. Louis,Missouri.

RECEIVES SCHOLARSHIP – Katelyn Jo Shelton, a KCR-1 graduate was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Whistling Bob’s Quail Forever Chapter.

IN MEMORY – Myrna Fay Menges, 83, passed away, Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Heartland Health Care Center in Portales, New Mexico after a twelve-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

Richard Paul Witherow, 78, of Baring, died peacefully on Thursday, September 28, 2023, in Knox County Nursing Home, Edina.

Doris Elaine Nagel, 97, of Edina, formerly of Hedge City, Missouri, passed away Thursday morning, September 28, 2023, at home with her family by her side.

Letha Virginia Kimberley, 90, of La Belle Manor Care Center, formerly of Williamstown, passed away Monday, September 25, 2023, at Manor Care, La Belle.

Beverly Jean “Jeannie” Holland Anderson, 80, of Kirksville, passed away peacefully the early morning of Friday, September 29, 2023.

OCTOBER 11, 2023

LAST CALL – Volunteer firefighters from Knox and Scotland Counties showed their respect to Baring Fire Chief Richard Witherow, Retired, as the funeral procession passed along Highway K west of St. Aloysius Cemetery on Wednesday morning, October 4, 2023.

TOWN HALL – The Baring Area Recovery Team (BART) hosted a town hall meeting for those impacted by the tornado that destroyed much of the small town.

CELEBRATE RECOVERY – The Knox County Treatment Court hosted their annual barbecue picnic in honor of National Recovery Month for Treatment Court participants and their families on September 24, 2023.

IN MEMORY – Martin Orval Guinn, 104, left his earthly bonds on October 3, 2023, just eight days before his 105th birthday.

Robert Lee Latimer, Sr., 75, of Newark, was called home to his heavenly Father on October 6, 2023, south of Newark.

OCTOBER 18, 2023

BENEFIT FOR ALIJAH – The community of Knox County rallied behind young Alijah Berry as he prepared for a life-saving bone marrow transplant on October 18, 2023, by holding a benefit for the family on October 21. Alijah’s younger brother Liam donated his bone marrow for the transplant due to Alijah’s diagnosis of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

BIRTH – Kyle and Samantha Clark of Baring announced the birth of their daughter, Delilah Ann Clark, born September 25, 2023, at Scotland County Hospital, Memphis, Missouri.

IN MEMORY – Hazel Charlene Green, 91, passed away unexpectedly with her loving daughters at her side on October 5, 2023, at Lees Summit, Missouri.

OCTOBER 25, 2023

NEW DOCTOR –NEMO FamilyHealth Clinic in Edinaunderwent a dramaticremodeling project thatwas completed in 2023and a new doctor joinedthe staff which expandedservices to area patients.Dr. Hannah Braungardtjoined Family NursePractitioner BethSchrage in providingthose services. Not onlydid the building spaceincrease, but so didthe staffing. Schragehas been caring for thepeople of the area forthirty years havingbegun her healthcarecareer in August 1993.Dr. Braungardt beganher medical career inEdina on August 18,2023, offering proceduresof all types of acutecare which includelaceration repair withstitches, lesion removal,skin biopsy, woundmanagement, women’shealth, and prenatalmanagement.

WALKS AWAY – Jody Small, 56, of Memphis, luckily escaped a rollover crash in Knox County on October 16, 2023. At approximately 2:45 p.m., the single vehicle rollover happened on Highway 6 between Edina and Hurdland when the westbound tractor-trailer carrying a tank full of milk dropped off the right side of the roadway causing the trailer to slide down the steep embankment taking the tractor with it. The tractor was demolished, yet the trailer remained intact. The driver walked away with minor injuries and a few scratches.

NOVEMBER 1, 2023

HONORED – Knox County Elementary School planned once again to honor Veterans with the annual Veterans Day Program on November 10, with a breakfast followed by a special tribute in song, artwork, digital production, and Mail Call.

RAVENSBORG – Sam and Suzie Shoults hosted the Return of the Dead gathering at their farm north of Knox City during the weekend of October 20-22, at their Viking Settlement for Viking era enthusiasts to enjoy.

BENEFITS – A freewill donation meal, silent auction, and live auction was held on October 21, 2023, in support of Alijah Berry, recovering from a bone marrow transplant just three days before the fundraiser.

Knox County also showed their support for the freewill donation meal at the Baring Volunteer Fire department Saturday, October 28 to raise money for the fire department.

IN MEMORY – Doris Amagene Browning, 95, of Novelty passed away October 24, 2023, at La Plata Nursing Home in La Plata.

Frank M. Poore, 83, of Quincy, Illinois, and formerly of Knox County, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 21, 2023, in Quincy.

GOLDEN APPLE AWARD – Mrs. Kim Berhorst, LCC-1 teacher was honored with the Golden Apple Award by WGEM.

NOVEMBER 8, 2023

SAFE STOP – The Knox County Chamber of Commerce held its annual Safe Stop Trick-or-Treat event at the Knox County Community Center on October 31, 2023. Approximately 331 children in costumes attended the community supported event.

PLANTS TREES – Kyle Monroe of the Missouri Department of Conservation planted replacement trees through “Forest Releaf” in Baring following the tornado in August 2023, in a stewardship effort toward rebuilding the tree canopy for the town and community.

NOVEMBER 15, 2023

REOPENING – Just 95 days after the tiny town of Baring was devastated by an EF2 tornado, the new and improved IDK Café reopened their doors to customers on November 7, 2023. Shannon Downing, restaurant owner credited the ability to reopen quickly to the tenacity and support of local volunteers of the surrounding community.

The Blue Room Restaurant and Bar expected to open during the week of November 15, 2023. The established was destroyed by fire in December of 2022.

NEW PLAYGROUND –KCES studentsofficially opened thenew playground onWednesday morning,November 8, 2023, witha special ribbon cutting.

AWARD – Knox County FFA members, Elainia Pullian and Cheyenne Snyder received the American Degree at the National FFA Convention on November 4, 2023.

IVY LEAGUE NLI – Highland High School’s Emma Harshberger signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball and study mechanical engineering at Cornell University in New York.

BENEFIT – A fundraiser was held for KCR-1 students, Bryant Western and Alijah Berry on November 11, 2023, by Knox Countian Lance McMahon and Monta Fouts. McMahon is a University of Alabama pitching coach and Fouts is a Women’s College World Series pitcher with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

GREENLEY RESEARCH LAB – On November 9, 2023, a $100,000 Rural Business Development Grant was given to the Lee Greenley Jr. Memorial Research Farm to be used to purchase an ICP (Inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometer) with a discrete analyzer for the soil and water testing laboratory at the research farm.

IN MEMORY – Francis Monroe Klote, 91, of St. Charles, Missouri, passed away November 7, 2023, in St. Charles.

NOVEMBER 22, 2023

ROLLOVER – On November 16, 2023, an eastbound grain truck driven by Dr. Dale Gregory of La Plata came over a crest on Highway 6, he was confronted by a slow-moving combine followed by a long line of cars. Gregory moved to the left lane to avoid a collision but soon realized he would meet a big-rig head on and chose to take the ditch instead and clipped a pickup truck before going off the right shoulder of the highway two miles west of Edina.

MAGIC TREE – The Edina City crew worked hard on hanging the lights to prepare the Magic Tree in the Knox County Courtyard for the Knox County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Extravaganza for Saturday evening, November 25, 2023.

WARM DONATION -The Sew N Go QuiltGuild of Memphis madetwenty-eight quilts forresidents of Baringfollowing the tornado onAugust 5, 2023.

IN MEMORY – Esther Forrester Martin, 81, passed away November 21, 2023, in Park Hills, Missouri.

NOVEMBER 29, 2023

YOUTH CONTRIBUTOR – Young Landon Witherow penned the poem “O’ Rescuers, My Rescuer” in tribute to the first responders call to action on the night of the Baring tornado in August 2023.

LIGHTING – The Knox County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Extravaganza kicked off on Small Business Saturday, November 25, 2023, with the annual soup supper and Santa coming to town by way of the Edina Volunteer Fire Department firetruck and Santa lighting the Magic Tree before greeting children in the courthouse.

IN MEMORY – Mary Rose Rimer Smith, 91, of rural Edina passed away November 20, 2023, south of Edina.

Mikey Tom Lumley, 78, of La Belle passed away October 31, 2023, in the Knox County Nursing Home, Edina.

DECEMBER 6, 2023

HOLIDAY FUN – The Knox County Health Department hosted the Grinch on December 3, 2023, at the Knox County Community Center for an afternoon of activities and treats followed by watching the “Grinch” movie.

STORM RELIEF – In collaboration with the National Association of REALTORS® Relief Fund, Missouri REALTORS®, Northeast Central Association of REALTORS®, and Southeast Missouri REALTORS® provided $40,696 in relief to 44 families impacted by the tornadoes and flooding that occurred in August 2023 in Knox, Adair and Bollinger Counties.

GIVEAWAY – Cordelio Power of Edina once again sponsored a Holiday Give-A-Way with the grand prize of a Bronze Traeger Pro 780 WiFi Wood Pellet Grill/cover/tool set; Five $500 individual Visa gift cards; and Ten $100 individual Visa gift cards to people stopping by to sign up for the holiday drawing.

FATAL ACCIDENT – Ruth A. Givens, 64, of Edina was pronounced deceased at the scene of a one-vehicle accident on Saturday, December 2, 2023, near Baring.

IN MEMORY – Michael Lee “Mike” Kinsel, 64, of Edina passed away November 27, 2023, at his home.

Doris Darlene Oliver, 75, of Baring passed away December 2, 2023, in Knox County Nursing Home, Edina.

Judith “Judy” Kathryn Gifford-Lane, 86, a longtime resident of Coconut Creek, Florida, peacefully passed away November 27, 2023.

DECEMBER 13, 2023

DECKED THE HALLS –KCHS Family, Careerand Community Leadersof America (FCCLA)members “Decked TheHalls” with a Christmasparty for KCES studentson December 1, 2023.Atotal of 68 elementarystudents enjoyed anafternoon of snacks,games, crafting, dinnerand a holiday movieso that parents coulddo some Christmasshopping while their kidswere having fun afterschool.

IN MEMORY – Letitia Marie Overstreet Roberts, 62, of rural Edina passed away December 6, 2023, at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

Highland Elementary Student Council held a food drive to kick off the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays to help with food insecurity in the community over the winter days.

DECEMBER 20, 2023

WAA – A Wreaths Across America Ceremony honored many Veterans in Knox County, Missouri, as well as across this nation on Saturday, December 16, 2023, in Novelty, Missouri. Red ribboned evergreen wreaths graced the resting places of Veterans in cemeteries in Knox County in remembrance of their sacrifice in service to this country. The Novelty Senior Citizens Center has undertaken the duties of chairing the Wreaths Across America fundraising, ordering of wreaths, ceremony and dedication of wreaths for placement on Knox County graves of Veterans and Memorial at the Knox County Courthouse.

CHRISTMAS MUSIC –KCR-1 Elementarystudents in gradesK-2 sang their heartsout during the annualChristmas program onTuesday, December12, 2023. It was amemorable night onDecember 13, 2023, when“Elfis and the SleighRiders” made a guestappearance to entertainfor the family and friendsof 3rd-5th grade.

IN MEMORY – Mark E.Rimer, 67, of Edinapassed away December12, 2023, at BooneHospital in Columbia,Missouri.

Olen Gene Merritt, 78, of La Belle passed away December 13, 2023, in Blessing Hospital, Quincy, Illinois.

Stanley Lee Purdin, 85, of Hurdland passed away December 12, 2023, in Edina, Missouri.

Wayne L. Martin, 88, or rural Memphis passed away December 1, 2023, in the La Belle Manor Care Center, La Belle, Missouri.

DECEMBER 27, 2023

NAMED CEO – Staci Mesmer of Bethel, Missouri, was named CEO and General Manager at the Lewis County Electric Cooperative by the Board of Directors after serving the last five months at the Interim CEO/Manager of the Cooperative. Mesmer has served as the Executive Assistant to the Board of Directors for six years.

TECHNOLOGY –Scotland CountyHospital is offering 3Dmammography examsthat utilize advancedtechnology.

HONORED – Erma Dee Jones, of Lewistown, Missouri, was honored with a 70-year membership pinat Kahoka Chapter 40,Order of the EasternStar, having beeninitiated into the Orderon December 13, 1953,at the WilliamstownChapter #547. Erma Deeis a dual member of theLa Belle Chapter #316and Kahoka Chapter#40.

IN MEMORY – Margaret Ann Delaney, 84, of Edina, died December 18, 2023, at The Pines in Kirksville, Missouri.

Verabell Davis, 98, passed away December 25, 2023, at Knox County Nursing Home in Edina, Missouri.

Anna Louise Van Houten, 87, of Clarence, Missouri, passed away December 22, 2023, at the Clarence Nursing Home.