North Shelby Tournament Moved To January 17-20

By David Sharp

Bitterly cold temperatures forecast for the beginning of the Wek of January 15-20, 2024 has caused North Shelby Tournament organizers to push the start of their 2024 version back two days to Wednesday, January 17.

The revised schedule has first round games being played at the North Shelby Gym as well as both the South Shelby High School and Middle School courts. All first round games are currently slated for January 17, 2024.

The first game on the revised girls bracket shows third seeded La Plata taking on #6 Marion County at 4:30PM in the North Shelby Gym.

Top seed South Shelby will play eighth seeded Scotland County on January 17 at 5:45PM in the South Shelby HS gym weather permitting. Fourth seed Schuyler County plays fifth seeded North Shelby at the North Shelby gym at 5:45 pm.

Second seeded Cairo girls plays seventh seeded Knox County at 5:45PM at the South Shelby Middle school gym.

The revised boys first round bracket shows top seed Schuyler County challenging eighth seeded Knox County at 7PM at the North Shelby gym. Fourth seed Cairo takes on fifth seeded Scotland County at 7PM in the South Shelby Middle School Gym.

Second seed South Shelby boys play seventh seed La Plata at 7PM at the South Shelby HS Gym. First round games conclude with third seeded Marion County plays sixth seed North Shelby boys at 8:15PM at the North Shelby gym.

The revised brackets show all semifinal games being played on Thursday, January 18. Semifinal information is scheduled to be released after the first round is concluded.

Current plans are for trophy games to be played on Saturday, January 20, 2024 starting at Noon with the girls consolation championship game. The girls championship game is slated for 5:15 pm with the boys first place game at 6:15PM.