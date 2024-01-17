Should Students Lose A+ Scholarship For Discipline Issues?

By Mike Scott

Parents and community members voiced their concerns about to the Clark County R-1 school board about the district’s A+ Program, particularly in how it relates to discipline, at their Wednesday, January 10 meeting.

Created in 1993, Missouri’s A+ Scholarship program pays for tuition and fees and any public two-year or vocational school in Missouri for graduates of A+ designated schools who meet several requirements, including maintaining a 2.5 grade point average, maintaining 95 percent attendance, and accruing a minimum of 50 volunteer tutoring/mentoring hours.

The program also requires students to “Maintain a record of good citizenship and avoid the unlawful use of drugs and/or alcohol while in grades 9-12,” according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website.

The “good citizenship” requirement seems to be gray area.

Under the current school policies, discipline issues resulting in detention or suspension in a single semester or three detentions over the course of four years of high school can exclude students from the scholarship.

“That’s the way it was when I came here,” said Superintendent Dr. Ritchie Kracht.

“Taking away A+ for detentions affects them for their whole life,” said Kale Nixon. “Who in this room didn’t do something stupid in school?”

Nixon also stated that most kids that return to Clark County after college have a two-year degree or technical training.

“Parents are being punished because they have to come up with college money,” added Joni Kraus, adding, “A lot of the discipline is unfair.”

Kracht explained the process for appealing any A+ decisions. Appeals are first heard by a committee of administrators and faculty, and if needed, escalated to the school board for a decision.

According to Kracht, the board heard one appeal last year, and prior to that, it had been several years since an appeal made its way to the board. Appeals are almost always granted, unless there is alcohol or drug use involved, and that is a condition mandated by the state.

“We look for reasons to keep kids in A+,” he said.

Nixon pointed out that the district’s board policy manual and A+ manual do not align, and that the board policy manual provides for a committee of staff, students, and community members outside the school. He served on that committee when he was a student.

“We will have to check with the lawyer to see if we can do that,” Kracht answered, citing current student privacy laws.

“Does it (the policy) need to be looked at? My opinion is ‘yes’,” said board member Kevin Ross.

Board member Heather Weber Webster added that the A+ scholarship is something that students earn, not something that is taken away.

The board will review the A+ policy prior to next school year.

Nixon also questioned why more students are opting for early graduation, noting this year 13 of 70 students graduated at the semester.

“That number is growing, and we need to find out why,” he said.

“There is nothing fun at the high school,” said Kraus.

Kracht noted that times have changed, and said, “We used to have to go to school to see our friends. Now they’re connected all the time.”