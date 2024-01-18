 BQA Certification for Livestock Producers 

Two Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certifications will be offered to local cattle producers in the area:

January 25, 2024, 6:00pm, at the First Baptist Church of Ewing, 21875 Hwy 6, Ewing, MO Registration required by January 22

February 29, 2024, 6:30pm, at the South Shelby Ag Building, 4154 Hwy 36, Shelbina, MO Registration required by February 26

BQA is a national program that provides guidelines for beef cattle production. The program helps producers identify management processes that can lead to increased herd profitability and a commitment to quality within every segment of the beef industry.

Lewis County Extension is the host of both events, with a complimentary meal provided. The Lewis County meal is sponsored by Lewis and Marion County Cattlemen’s Association and Canton Veterinary Clinic. Shelby County’s meal is sponsored by the Paris Veterinary Clinic, Red Barn Veterinary Clinic, and the Northeast Veterinary Services. There is no cost for the certifications, so plan to attend this outstanding opportunity to learn more about improving your herd profitability and productivity as well as become BQA certified.

To register, please call the Lewis County Extension Office, Brenda Schreck, MU Extension Livestock Specialist at 573-767- 5273 or email me at schreckb@missouri. edu.