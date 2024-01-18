Green City Homecoming Week January 15-19

Green City R-1 will celebrate Homecoming during the week of January 15-19. Activities will include dress up days, pep rally on Thursday night, and the Homecoming game against Novinger on Friday night. The Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned after the boys game on Friday night. This year’s candidates are pictured left to right: Varsity Club nominees Senior Asher Buggs-Tipton and Senior Britney Jeffries, Senior candidates Kaden Johnson and Kadence King, Junior candidates Thaydon Forest and Lora Nickel, Sophomore candidates Dalton Youngman and Kyera Vasey, and Freshman candidates Brooklyn Holt and Max Holloway. Photo submitted by Amanda Lunsford