 Kahoka  Council Planning For Summer Waterline Work

By Mike Scott

There may be several inches of snow on the ground right now, but the City of Kahoka is planning for summer work.

At their Monday, January 15 meeting, the Kahoka City Council awarded a bid for waterline supplies. The low bidder was Core and Main Water and Wastewater supply, in the amount of $117.381.55.

In addition, the city agree to purchase a new Ford F-350 truck for the Water Department. Kahoka Motor Company was the low bidder at $51.900.

The bed on the current truck will bolt directly onto the new truck.

The council also discussed problems with utility billing. Slow delivery by the US Postal Service has caused several customer to either not receive their bill, or receive it after it is due.

“I know there isn’t anything we can do about the mail,” said Alderman John Gaus. “But it’s a problem.”

The city will investigate the costs of switching away from the post card statements to letter statements.

“It will cost a lot more,” said City Clerk Sandie Hopp. “We get a very low price presorting the cards.”

In other business:

•Mayor Tony Anderson appointed Hopp as the city’s representative on the Transportation Advisory Committee

•Alderman Gaus suggested that the city open North Eichorn, which is currently a dead-end street.

•Alderman Les Billings reported that mark lines need to be pained on West Main.

•Billings also noted the city as a squirrel problem, that a couple more traps have been purchased.

Alderman Jerry Malone reported several truck are using the parking lot without paying the $100 annual fee.

•Fire Chief Mick Wood reported that the grant for the equipment truck has been paid. (see photo on Page 6)

•Wood also wants to purchase replacement air packs, and send nine firefighters to training in Ottumwa.

•Police Chief Mike Newbold reported 868 incidents in 2023, up from 704 in 2022.

•Newbold also said he has a potential candidate to go to the police academy training.

•City street crews were praised for the clearing of the streets following the snow.