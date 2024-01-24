 Knox County Boys Rally For Tournament Win Over Scotland County 

By David Sharp

Scotland County led by as many as ten fourth quarter points in January 18, 2024 North Shelby Tournament boys play with Knox County. The Tigers were on the wrong end of a second half rally in the first round, losing 63-60 in overtime to a barrage of three pointers late in the game.

The Tigers (5-6) were ahead by seven points with 1:14 to play in the game. Knox County scored the final eight points of the game, capped by Robert Dooley getting open under the rim for a buzzer beating lay in for a 46-45 Eagle win.

The victory was the first win of the season for the youthful Eagles. Scotland County turned the ball over in the late stages of the game. Knox County put themselves in a precarious position with turnovers and missed scoring chances earlier in the game.

“For anybody who has watched our games over the last two or three years, that’s who we are,” Knox County coach Nathan Miller said. “We just kept doing what we needed to do. We forced two or three turnovers at the end of the game.”

“We forced a quick shot. It was the same as a turnover for us,” Nathan Miller said. “It’s a win. If we shoot a little bit better at the free throw line, it’s not as close as it was. We will take what we got. It was a nice first win for us.”

Scotland County leaped to a 10-4 lead with 2:23 to play in the first quarter on Vince Dale’s three point play. Caarson Hayes tossed in two Eagle free throws, trimming the margin to a 10-6 Tiger lead with 1:12 showing on the first quarter clock.

The Eagles (1-10) clawed back to a 10-8 deficit at the first break. Robert Dooley hit a three ball followed by freshman John Clark scoring for a 13-12 Eagle lead with six minutes to play in the first half.

The contest went back and forth to a 19-17 Tiger lead at the half. Scotland County led 31- 28 at the end of the third quarter. Hunter Holt completed a three point play for a 36-26 Tiger advantage with 7:02 to play in the game.

Robert Dooley stole the ball and scored. A six point KC run led to a 36-32 deficit at the 6:07 mark of the fourth quarter. Terry Ogden sank two free throws for a 38-36 Tiger edge. Hunter Holt hit a key Scotland County three ball with 3:06 remaining in the game.

Tayte Richmond sank two free throws for a 45-38 lead with 1:14 showing on the clock. Robert Dooley stole the ball and scored with 55 ticks on the clock. Grayson Miller and Caarsen Hayes sank one of two free throws each.

Caarsen Hayes pulled the Eagles within a 45-44 deficit with 20 seconds remaining. The Eagles got one more possession as time ran down. Robert Dooley picked the ball up and scored the game winner as time expired.

“We had a couple of leaders who stepped up,” Robert Dooley said when asked about the game winning rally. “We knocked down free throws when we had to. We came down, called a timeout and set up a play.”

“We hoped it would work. We stepped up when we had to. We knocked down shots,” Robert Dooley said.

Hunter Holt led Scotland County with 14 points. Vince Dale scored 12 points. Corbin Blessing put in eight points. Tayte Richmond scored six and Layne Stott added five Tiger points.

Collin Hayes led all scorers with 16 KCHS points. Robert Dooley scored 13 points. Carrsen Hayes put in six points. Grayson Miller scored three points. Cooper Clair, Terry Ogden and John Clark added two points each.