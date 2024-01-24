Local 4-H Member Attends Zoo Apprentice Camp At Busch Gardens

TAMPA, Fla. – 25 4-H youth from across the country attended a Zoo Apprentice Camp at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay over winter break.

Youth in attendance became amateur zookeepers for five days, taking care of animals from around the world alongside zookeepers. Members went on behind-the-scenes tours with staff members from Busch Gardens, experiencing the park as a 335-acre African-themed living classroom.

Youth in attendance spent one day at SeaWorld Orlando, learning about marine life, rescue efforts, and veterinary care of marine animals.

States represented at the camp include Missouri, California, Georgia, Indiana, New Jersey, Texas, and Wisconsin.

In between animal encounters, youth experienced food, rides, and shows in the amusement park.

Members returned home with a keen understanding of animal behavior, science, and nutrition, as well as the ability to be a better communicator with their own animals and four-footed family members.

4-H Zoo Apprentice Camp is offered annually for youth ages 11-18.