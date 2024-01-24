NEMO Storm Spotter Training to be Held in Edina

By Echo Menges

The US National Weather Service St. Louis Office will host Storm Spotter Training at the Knox County Community Center in Edina, MO, on Thursday, February 22, 2024. This is one of two in-person Storm Spotter Training classes offered by the NWS St. Louis office in Northeast Missouri in 2024.

Pre-registration is not required. Storm Spotter Trainings are offered free of charge. No prior experience is necessary. All ages are welcome. Those who have already taken NWS Storm Spotter Training in the past are also invited to refresh their knowledge.

According to the NWS, attendees will learn the basics of thunderstorm development, storm structure, features to look for, where to find them, what, when, and how to report information, and basic severe weather safety.

The training will be taught by NWS Meteorologist Matt Beitscher.

The Knox County Community Center and the NEMOnews Media Group are co-sponsoring this event. It is being held in February, outside of the spring planting season, to give those working in the agriculture field an equal opportunity to attend this training.

According to the NWS website, anyone interested in public service is encouraged to become a trained volunteer Storm Spotter. Volunteer Storm Spotters include police and fire personnel, dispatchers, EMS workers, public utility workers, and private citizens. Individuals affiliated with hospitals, schools, churches, and nursing homes, or who have a responsibility for protecting others are encouraged to become a Storm Spotter.

If you cannot attend the event in Edina, another in-person Storm Spotter Training will be held in Northeast Missouri by the NWS St. Louis Office. Storm Spotter training will also be held on March 11, 2024, in Palmyra, MO, at the Sesquicentennial Building, 621 Johnston Ave, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This event is open to all at no cost to attendees. Pre-registration is not required.

For a list of training opportunities elsewhere in Missouri and Illinois, visit the NWS St. Louis office website at: weather.gov/lsx/.

Online Storm Spotter Training

The NWS St. Louis office will host an online Storm Spotter Training on April 11, 2024, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Pre-register online at: register.gotowebinar. com/register/ 5190871796062362965.