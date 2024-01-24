Rosebud’s Floral & Gift Boutique Opens in Edina

By Echo Menges

A new flower and gift shop officially opened in Edina on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. Rosebud’s Floral & Gift Boutique owner Devin Lingenfelter welcomed new customers throughout the day offering specials and raffle opportunities.

Lingenfelter has been busy transforming the new business into her new shop since late summer and has been documenting her journey on the shop’s Facebook page. The new business owner has crowdsourced ideas for products to offer and shown her followers the transformation as she progressed through the end of 2023 and into 2024.

Originally hoping to open on January 15, Lingenfelter held off on welcoming customers for a couple of days – due to winter weather conditions. She was finally able to host her opening day and night greeting her excited customers.

Rosebud’s is located off Highway 6 north of Hunter Beauty and H2Grafx at 103 North Second Street. The new shop offers an assortment of items including fresh flowers and flower arrangements, home decor items, greeting cards, beauty products, jewelry, candles, and more.

The new business is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Rosebud’s is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.