Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses Renovation Project Complete 

Building In Milan, Missouri, Turned Into a Center of Worship and Bible Education

Submitted by Adam Bancroft

In the late 1990s, Jehovah’s Witnesses began using a room in the Milan, Missouri, Community Center to hold their meetings for worship and Bible education in Spanish.

Eventually, it became necessary to find different accommodations, so they began renting a storefront unit of the building at 220 E. Third St. Local Witnesses first gathered at this new location in February 2020.

In March 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 caused Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide to suspend all their in-person activities and instead use videoconferencing for meetings.

In April 2022, congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses in many places were able to resume meeting in person for worship. However, an inspection of the Third Street building revealed a need for major renovations, and it was not immediately suitable for use.

A Kingdom Hall — what Witnesses call their places of worship — in Brookfield, Missouri, was used until there was a resolution.

In autumn 2023, the Witnesses purchased the storefront unit of the Third Street building in Milan, and volunteer work crews performed a thorough remodel of the interior and installed a new roof.

Once work was completed, dozens of congregants gathered for the first meeting at the newly renovated facility, now referred to as a Kingdom Hall, on December 12, 2023.

Weekly meetings for Bible education and worship are held at the Milan Kingdom Hall in Spanish on Sundays at 10 a.m. and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. The public is invited, and no collections are ever taken.

More information on Jehovah’s Witnesses’ activities and beliefs can be found on their official website, jw.org.