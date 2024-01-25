School Bus Crashes During Snowstorm, No Injuries

By Echo Menges

A winter snowstorm was the cause of a school bus crash on Thursday night, January 18, 2024, at approximately 8:15 p.m.

No students were on board the northbound Scotland County R-1 School Bus when it slid off the east side of the highway between Novelty and Edina.

The bus came to rest on its side. The driver and three coaches, the only occupants of the bus, were on board at the time of the crash.

No one was injured.

The bus was traveling back to Scotland County from the North Shelby High School Basketball Tournament.

According to reports, the snowstorm during the crash limited visibility and made for slippery road conditions.

Highway 15 was closed during the initial crash response and during the removal of the bus.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Novelty/Plevna Volunteer Fire Department, the Knox County Ambulance District, Knox County Rescue Squad, the Knox County Sheriff, and Lakeside Towing and Recovery responded to the call.

“Obviously, it’s very unfortunate that it happened,” said SCR-1 Superintendent Ryan Bergeson.

“We always consult with the National Weather Service and other area superintendents about possible road conditions. This time the weather snuck up on us quicker than expected,” he said.

“I want to commend Mr. Stott and all the coaches for signing all the kids out to their parents, so none of them were on the bus. Kudos to all the EMS that responded in the bad weather. It’s bad that it happened, but we’re very fortunate how it turned out,” Bergeson said.