The roof of the Memphis Lumber Company in downtown Memphis collapsed over the west side of the building on Thursday, January 18, 2024. Photo by Audrey Spray

By Echo Menges

The roof over the west side of the Memphis Lumber Co. collapsed last week under the weight of heavy snow and ice, which has been accumulating since the snowstorm dumped nearly a foot of snow throughout the region on January 8 and 9, 2024.

That storm has been followed by bouts of subzero temperatures, more snow, rain, freezing rain, and sleet adding to the load, which led to the collapse.

According to business owner Andy Middleton, the collapse occurred at approximately 7:00 p.m. Thursday night. Staff and customers were not in the building at the time of the collapse, which affected the lumber yard’s drive-through area.

“We’re open for business as usual,” owner Andy Middleton told the Memphis Democrat.

The Memphis Lumber Co. is located at 114 West Monroe Street near the Memphis Town Square. Customers who need lumber can still pick it up at the business. Patrons can go inside the open area and make arrangements to have their lumber loaded into their vehicles.

The business office was not affected by the collapse.

The extent of the damage and losses are still being evaluated. According to staff, as soon as the insurance adjuster gives the go-ahead, they will begin the task of removing the collapse debris and repairing the roof.

Community members have been asking about helping with clean up.

“You have to love small towns,” commented Middleton.

The Memphis Lumber Company’s hours of operation are not affected. They continue to operate from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday.