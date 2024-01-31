Clark County Senior Center Hires New Administrator

By Emily Bontrager

The Clark County Senior Center hired Tavia Ferguson as their new administrator. As the new administrator, Tavia’s job is to oversee daily tasks and to make sure that the Senior Center is running efficiently.

Tavia, 41, grew up in Mt. Sterling, Iowa. She moved to Clark County and graduated from the Revere School in 2000. She and her husband, Zeb, now live in Kahoka with their three-year-old son, Killian.

Since Tavia was 14, she has worked in the hospitality industry and she enjoys working with people.

“My first job was at a restaurant in Memphis for a family friend and since then, I have worked on and off in restaurants,” Tavia said.

Before moving to Kahoka, Tavia worked at the tourism office for the Villages of Van Buren for seven and a half years. This gave her a lot of experience in the hospitality industry.

“When we moved to Kahoka five years ago, I took a job working for Dr. Barbour, the dentist, and I worked for her for five years until she retired,” Tavia said.

After working as the office manager for Dr. Barbour, Tavia worked at Exceed Physical Therapy in Kahoka at the front desk.

“I loved all the people there, but I think this is going to fit my talents better. I get to use a little more creativity I think here and there is also a little bit of freedom with my son going to preschool. I like to be able to get off work a little early so I can get him,” Tavia explained.

Tavia is excited for the opportunity to work at the Senior Center and she hopes that more people come in to utilize the center.

“I am really enjoying meeting the locals, and visiting with them, and finding out the needs of the community,” Tavia said.

“The staff and volunteers have already been wonderful in welcoming me. I think we are going to have a great group here. We are really going to try to increase our patrons and the daily meals that we serve. We would love to see more people in here.”

Tavia encourages groups or volunteers to call or stop by if they want to volunteer at the Senior Center.

“We need lots and lots of volunteers. This place is ran primarily by volunteers, without the volunteers, we don’t have the ability to deliver meals and things like that. So, the volunteers here are vital,” Tavia said.

“If anybody wants to volunteer, we will take anybody, any age, because we have several volunteers that are even younger people.”

The Clark County Senior Center is located at 222 North Lincoln Street in Kahoka, Missouri. The center is open Monday through Friday and they serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The cost for a meal is $7.00 for those over the age of 60 and $8.50 for patrons under the age of 60. Each monthly menu can be found in the local papers, but some food services may be limited, so the menu is subject to change. You can always call the Senior Center to check on the menu.

Everyone is welcome to come and eat at the Senior Center. To-go orders can also be called in and picked up.

“If you have a homebound person and you are not on a delivery list or not in town, because we only deliver in town, we can send food with family members, home health aides, or whoever,” Tavia said.