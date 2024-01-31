Superintendent Announces Retirement

Knox County R-I School District Announces Retirement of Superintendent and Transition of High School Principal to Superintendent Role

Submitted by Marsha Burton

Edina, Missouri – January 25, 2024. Superintendent Andy Turgeon announced his retirement effective June 30, 2025. “After much reflection and prayerful consideration, I have given notice of my plan to retire from public education,” states Turgeon. “Education is not merely a job, but a calling that requires a deep and inspired purpose. Leaving public education is bittersweet, professionally and personally, but I believe it is the right time to pursue opportunities that allow me more time with my family.” Knox County R-1 School District employed Turgeon in 2007 as High School Principal. In 2010, he was promoted to Superintendent. Before Knox County, Mr. Turgeon was employed as a high school mathematics teacher and later as High School Principal by the Canton R-V School District. Mr. Turgeon will retire with a total of 27 years of service in public education.

During Turgeon’s tenure, the Knox County R-I School District has achieved numerous milestones, including becoming and maintaining distinction as a Global Apple Distinguished School District, successfully running two no-tax-increase bond issues to remodel and update facilities and playgrounds, and increasing building security, becoming the first district in the state to purchase electric school buses, and reimplementing curriculum such as family and consumer science and industrial technology curriculum. “I’m proud of all we’ve accomplished at Knox County R-1. I say “we” because it takes amazing board and administrative leadership, community support, and outstanding faculty and staff to get things done. I’ve always been impressed by how much Knox County values the school for what it is: the heart and soul of the community— the place where future leaders are nurtured and encouraged.”

In light of Turgeon’s retirement, the Board of Education is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Van Delft as the new Superintendent Elect, effective July 1, 2024. Van Delft will work with Superintendent Turgeon to facilitate the transition. Van Delft brings 15 years of experience in education and a deep understanding of the district’s values and goals. Turgeon states, “As the current high school principal of Knox County High School, Alex Van Delft has demonstrated exceptional leadership, fostering a culture of academic excellence and student engagement. ”

“We are confident that Alex Van Delft will continue to lead our district with integrity, vision, and a relentless focus on the success of every student,” said Shelly Bugh, President of the Knox County Board of Education. “His passion for education and commitment to our community make him the ideal candidate to build upon the legacy of excellence established by Mr. Turgeon.”

Alex Van Delft expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve as the new superintendent, stating, “I am deeply honored to step into this role and continue the important work of advancing student achievement and ensuring equitable opportunities for all learners. I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated staff, families, and community partners to further our shared vision of excellence in education.”

The Knox County R-I School Board of Education will soon begin searching for a new principal for the High School.