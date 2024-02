Green City Homecoming Royalty Crowned

GREEN CITY HIGH SCHOOL 2024 HOMECOMING ROYALTY-Green City students Kaden Johnson and Brittany Jeffries (Shown center on second row) were named Homecoming King and Queen in ceremonies following Putnam County at Green City basketball on January 26, 2024. Karley Hershberger and Aaron Peavler were the 2023 Homecoming King and Queen. Front Row: (left to right) Brynlee Berry, Cohen Rogers, Abigail Ayers. Back Row: Kyera Vasey, Dalton Youngman, Lora Nickel, Thaydon Forest, King Kaden Johnson, Queen Britney Jeffries, Asher Buggs-Tipton, Kadence King, Max Holloway, Brooklyn Holt. Photo by David Sharp