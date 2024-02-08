Knox County Kut-Ups Quilt Club Invites New Members to Join

By Echo Menges

The ladies of the Knox County Kut-Ups Quilt Club hosted their first meeting of 2024 at the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home on Monday afternoon, January 29. The meeting was rescheduled to avoid snowy and frigid weather conditions earlier in the month.

The quilt club meets at 1:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month in the basement of the Edina United Methodist Church.

There is no fee to become a member, and membership is not required to attend quilt club meetings.

Meetings consist of a business meeting, a quilting program, and “Show and Tell” where attendees show the projects they’ve been working on.

Annually, club members work on the Corn Festival Raffle Quilt and Quilt Show, schedule several sewing days to work on the raffle quilt, go on a quilting “Shop Hop” taking a day to visit several quilt/fabric shops and visit over lunch.

Anyone interested in quilting and learning to quilt is encouraged to attend. Beginner to advanced quilters are invited.