 Leadership Changes at the Schuyler County Nursing Home 

The Schuyler County Nursing Home has announced a change of leadership. David Dufur, current Administrator for the Nursing Home, will be handing over the Administrator role to Rebecca Humphrey who has been on the staff of the Nursing Home for nearly ten years. Rebecca has held increasingly responsible roles for the Nursing Home, from Activities Director, Office Manager, and now Administrator. According to David Dufur, outgoing Administrator, with Rebecca’s help, we have been able to bring in electronic medical records, increase staffing over the last two years from a low of 50 care givers to over 70 care givers in a very difficult hiring environment, pass an increase in the Nursing Home’s tax levy, replace flooring and lighting in the common areas, and return our ability to care for 40+ residents. During the recent State Survey of the Nursing Home the lead surveyor remarked that our residents were happy and our resident’s families all happy with the improved care of their loved ones.

Rebecca gained her Nursing Home Administrator’s License in December of 2023 and is well versed in the operations and regulatory requirements to continue the improvements in the Schuyler County Nursing Home. While there are many challenges to operating a long-term care facility in rural areas, the largest upcoming challenges for the nursing home will be the replacement of the roof and windows in the nursing home. The Nursing home qualified for approximately $400,000 in Employee Retention Tax Credits (ERTC) which could help offset the cost of the long-delayed building improvements.

Recent IRS rules updates have delayed and potentially changed who qualifies for the ERTC, so the additional revenue is in question at this time. Mr. Dufur would like to thank the residents of Schuyler County for all the support shown to the Nursing Home over the past two and half years, and would like to encourage everyone to continue that support as Rebecca Humphrey assumes the role of Administrator.