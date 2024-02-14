Bring Hope Send Love to Amari Brandon

Benefit to be Held for Baby Amari on February 24

Submitted by Rev. Mike Myers, Knox City Assembly of God Church

Meet Amari Brandon

Amari was born on October 17, 2023 to his parents, Malik and Skylar Brandon of Edina Mo. He joined a happy family of 5 brothers and sisters. The joy this family felt over their new addition quickly turned to anxiety when just two weeks later they found themselves at St. Louis Children’s Hospital with Amari fighting for his life. Amari was diagnosed with Congenital Heart Disease, CHD. His CHD is so complex they don’t really know how to name it. He has ventricular septal defects, atrial septal defects, small left sided structures, parachute mitral valve, small and aortic arch hypoplasia. The left side of his heart is 3 times smaller than the right side. On November 8, at just 21 days old, Amari had his first open heart surgery where they replaced his aortic arch and placed a PA band on his pulmonary artery. On Jan 22, 2024, Amari had a second open heart procedure known as a Norwood where his heart was reconstructed. The Norwood is the first procedure necessary to convert his heart to a single ventricle. A second procedure, known as the Glen will be necessary when he is 7-8 months old, and a third, known as the Fotan when he is 3-4 years old. Doctors have told the parents that even after these 4 procedures, Amari will 100% have to have a heart transplant at some point in his life.

Amari is now 3 ½ months old. He has had two open heart surgeries and is facing at least two more within the next three years. He has spent all but the first 14 days of his life in the hospital. Doctors are predicting months, not days or even weeks, before there is any possibility of Amari being allowed to come home to be with his family.

A you can imagine, medical expenses, as well as travel to and from the hospital, and living expenses while at the hospital are astronomical. A benefit is being sponsored by the Knox City Assembly of God Church to help the family with expenses. The benefit will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Knight’s of Columbus Hall, 709 N. Main St. in Edina.

The benefit will include a fish/chicken dinner, live music by Mercy’s Bridge Band, and a silent auction featuring gifts and services donated by various businesses and individuals. Carry-outs will be available for a suggested donation of $8.00 / meal.

Please come out and enjoy the meal, and music and help support Amari and his family as they fight CHD.