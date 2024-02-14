Clark County’s Valentine Sweethearts: Wesley and Helen Knupp

By Emily Bontrager

Our second Valentine Sweetheart couple is Wesley and Helen Knupp.

These two love birds met each other at a young age. Let’s look back at how they first met and how their love story evolved.

Wesley Knupp was born on March 29, 1929 in a house north of Downing, MO. He grew up with two brothers and one sister. His parents were Paul and Iris Knupp.

“My father was very religious, and he read the Bible. My oldest brother was David, my oldest sister was Mary, and my next brother was Joseph. When I was born, I guess he was out in the barn and my mother named me Wesley,” Wesley laughed.

Growing up near Downing, Wesley attended the Swanson one room schoolhouse. This is where he obtained his 8th grade education.

Wesley is a veteran and proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps in 1951. He served in Korea in the infantry and completed boot camp in San Diego, California.

Helen Sprague was born on March 3, 1934 in her parents’ home north of Arbela, MO. She had two sisters and one brother. Her parents were Verne and Lorene Sprague. She grew up around Rutledge, MO and attended the South Liberty school and she graduated from Gorin High School in 1951.

The couple first met each other at a 4-H camp in Hamilton, Illinois.

“He was with the Downing 4-H and I was with the little school 4-H where I went,” Helen said.

“Three or four years later, we met down at Gorin at the carnival. They had a street fair and that was it.”

In 1950, Helen and Wesley started courting. Their first date they went on was to a picture show in Memphis, MO. Right away, the couple felt like they wanted to marry each other.

Around November of 1950, Wesley asked Helen to marry him. The two were married on May 11, 1951. Reverend R.S. Golden married them in a small ceremony that took place at a parsonage in Kahoka, MO.

Joy Young was Helen’s maid of honor and Jim Robertson was Wesley’s best man. There was no one else present at the ceremony.

After the two were married, they headed to Kirksville, MO for a honeymoon, but it was cut short.

“She took the measles the second day after we were married. We were in Kirksville and she broke out,” Wesley said.

“We stopped in Lancaster at the doctors and he said, ‘Lady you’ve got the measles.’”

The first place the couple lived after marrying each other was with Wesley’s parents on their farm.

Over the years, Wesley had many different jobs. At first, he and his wife farmed for many years together. He also took care of cemeteries and dug graves for people that had passed away. He helped mow and maintain the cemeteries for Fairmont, Wyaconda, Liberty, Etna, and Indian Creek.

Wesley worked as a dispatcher at the Clark County Sheriff’s office for many years and he started working in law enforcement.

“Dawn Barry was the sheriff, and he was the one I was deputy under,” Wesley said.

“To be a deputy, I had to get a high school education and I went to Keokuk and took the examination.”

Wesley quit working as a deputy and decided to drive the OATS bus for a few years.

Helen was a farmer’s wife for about 15 years until she and Wesley decided to buy the old drug store in Wyaconda in 1967.

“We had beer, soda pop, and all kinds of items we crammed in there,” Helen said.

They both decided to buy the building next to their store and they opened up a restaurant in Wyaconda. After 18 or so years of running the store and restaurant, Wesley and Helen sold them.

“We sold that and we both were driving school buses then. I think I drove a school bus for Wyaconda and Kahoka for about 17 years,” Helen said.

Helen also worked as the janitor at the Wyaconda school. She then worked in Clark County as a dispatcher and became the first cook when the new jail opened up. This is where she officially retired, but she and Wesley decided to open up a secondhand store in Wyaconda.

People started asking them to sell food again, so they opened up another restaurant, Granny’s 4-way Stop and ran it for about two years.

“That is the most fun I think we had, because we didn’t have to depend on it to make a living,” Helen said.

Helen, 89, and Wesley, 94, live in Wyaconda, MO. In total, they had five children. Two of their children have passed, a son Clifford and a stillborn daughter Rebecca.

“Our biggest sorrow is losing our two kids,” Wesley said.

Their other children are Edward, Crystal, and Lori. They have been blessed with ten grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

“We raised our kids and I think everybody has been pretty happy,” Wesley said.

Wesley and Helen have enjoyed each other’s company over the years, and they are inseparable.

“We have always been together, except when he was overseas and then he went and took that course here when he was the deputy,” Helen said.

Wesley and Helen have some advice for young couples. Their first piece of advice is to take each day one day at a time and their second piece of advice is to go to church.

“I think if they could raise their family in a church, which we failed to do all the time, that’s important,” Helen said.

Wesley and Helen have loved their life together and will be celebrating their 73rd anniversary in May.