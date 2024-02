The Milan MIHISCO Royalty was crowned at the intermission between the Milan girls and boys and Linn County girls and boys games on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in the Milan C-2 gym. Shown from left to right: Alex Marquina, Kadidjatou Diakite, Don Divin Ngombo, Ismeray Cruz, Queen Addison Miller, King Ahmet Niasse, Taylor McEwen, Adan Callejo, Danika Shepherd, Jared Gonzalez. Photo submitted