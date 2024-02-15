 Roy Blunt Reservoir Transportation Improvement Project 

Submitted by Naomi Daugherty, MoDOT

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is administering a US DOT Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant project for the construction of transportation improvements around the planned Roy Blunt Reservoir (formerly known as East Locust Creek Reservoir). MoDOT is not involved with the building of the reservoir. The reservoir construction project is a cooperative effort between Sullivan County, North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC) and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).

The BUILD grant project, while separate, is dependent on the schedule and timeline of the RBR project.

BUILD Grant Project Planned Transportation Improvements

The following pieces are included in the MoDOT-administered BUILD grant transportation improvements:

Building and/or improving four intersections: Add a northbound right-turn lane onto Missouri Route 5 and join Missouri Route 5 to a new road, Mid-Lake Road; Intersection improvements along Missouri Route 5 at Route N; Intersection improvements along State Highway 5 at Mayapple Road to reconfigure driveways and add a northbound right-turn lane and southbound left-turn lane; Reconfigure the intersection of Route Y and Route N and connect to Mayapple Road.

Construct four new bridges: Three on the alignment of what will be the new Mid-Lake Road; One bridge on the alignment of what will be the new Mayapple Road.

There were six ADD Alternates associated with this project on which contractors could submit bids. Because the funding for the project has a fixed ceiling, these items will only be completed if the budget allows. These optional pieces were prioritized by the reservoir team in the MoDOT Contract as: Asphalt overlay of Routes N and VV (included in bid award); Pave Mayapple Drive with option (asphalt or concrete) pavement; Pave Mid-Lake Drive with optional (asphalt or concrete) pavement; Paving of three Marina roads; Paving of four main reservoir access roads; Various gravel road improvements on several routes near the reservoir.

The project was part of MoDOT’s Nov. 18, 2022 bid opening. At their December 2022 meeting, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded a $15, 498, 029.44 contract to Capital Paving & Construction, LLC to complete the base project and the first ADD Alternate.

Schedule

2024: Intersection improvements at Route N/Y.

2024-25: Construction of the three new bridges on Mid-Lake Road and one on Mayapple Road.

Mayapple Road: Feb. 20 – May 2024.

2025: Completion of ADD Alternative paving of Routes N, VV and potentially a portion of Mayapple Road (contingent on grant fund availability following completion of all other project work).