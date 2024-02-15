Schuyler County’s Valentine Sweethearts 2024: Connie and Donna Cooley 

By Emily Bontrager

The second Valentine Sweetheart couple for 2024 is Connie and Donna Cooley. The two first met in school at a young age and they have been inseparable ever since.

Connie Cooley was born on July 31, 1940 at his parents’ home in Putnam County, MO. He grew up with two brothers and three sisters. His parents were Pearl and Rubia Cooley. He went to the Livonia school and graduated from Kirksville High School in 1958.

Donna Martin was born on February 23, 1942 in Unionville. She had one sister and her parents were Donald and Helen Martin from Putnam County, MO. Donna went to school at Livonia and she did not graduate from the school because she married Connie.

The first time Donna and Connie met was at the Livonia High School. Donna liked Connie right away, but Connie thought she was too young for him.

“I was a couple of years older than she was and I thought that I was too old for that young kid,” Connie said.

“I finally figured out that she wasn’t as young as I thought she was.”

At the time, Donna was 14 years old and the two started dating when she was 15.

“He left there and went to Kirksville school and Livonia had a picture show on Wednesday nights and I had been to the picture show. He and another guy were just kind of cruising,” Donna recalled.

Donna left the show and as she was walking back to where her parents were, Connie stopped and asked if he could take her home. The two dated for a year and a half before they got married.

“We just got to talking about it and the next thing we know, we were getting married,” Connie said.

Three months before they were married, they went and picked out an engagement ring at Anderson Jewelers in Kirksville.

The couple knew pretty quickly that they wanted to spend their life together.

“I knew after the first kiss,” Donna laughed.

“I think I pretty well figured out that I wanted to marry her. We kept going together and seeing each other and stuff. I think we were pretty much a cut and dry deal,” Connie added.

On December 20, 1958 the two were united in marriage at the United Brethren Church in Livonia. There were around 30 people in attendance at the wedding. Sue Veatch stood up as Donna’s maid of honor and Gene Billington was Connie’s best man.

A reception was held at the church after the ceremony. The two then headed off to Kirksville, MO for their honeymoon where they stayed in a hotel.

They first lived in Queen City in Connie’s parents’ back yard in a trailer. Through the years, Connie and Donna moved around a lot, but they decided to come back to where they call home.

Over the years, Connie worked for the City of Kirksville. Connie farmed for a while for other farmers and then started farming on his own. He also worked at John Deere and Donaldson’s, which was an air filter factory in Kirksville. This is where Connie retired.

Having children kept Donna busy for many years and it was a fulltime job. After having kids, Donna went to work at the nursing home in Queen City. She worked there for ten years. She then worked at the Lancaster Health Department as a secretary and a home health aide. After 23 years at the health department, Donna retired.

Connie, 83, and Donna, 81, live near Greentop, MO. They have five children, Julie, Sue, Kevin, Cheryl, and Kelly. They also have 15 grandkids, 27 great grandkids, and eight great-great grandkids.

When asked how long they have been married, Donna said 65 years.

Connie added, “A long time.”

Connie and Donna have enjoyed their life together and they have always had a lot in common.

“We were both raised on a farm and we like the same things, we like to farm,” Connie said.

“We like hunting, fishing, and horses,” Donna added.

Connie and Donna have had a lot of good years together and their advice for young couples is to stay true to each other. They also have some secrets that they would like to share on why their marriage has lasted this long.

“A lady told him before we got married a couple of secrets and we have lived by them. I think it has helped,” Donna said.

“Never go to bed mad and always say I love you before you go to sleep. That is something that we have lived by and it works.”