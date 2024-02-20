Special Cancellation Available at St. Patrick

The Shrine of St. Patrick is proud to announce the design of their 2024 Special Pictorial Cancellation Envelope which celebrates the most iconic symbol for Ireland – the Celtic Shamrock.

The name Shamrock comes from Irish seamrog, which is the diminutive of the Irish word seamair, and simply means “young clover”. The Shamrock, used by the patron saint of Ireland, St. Patrick, as a metaphor for teaching the Christian Holy Trinity.

The Special Pictorial Cancellation will be offered this year at the St. Patrick Post Office from March 1st thru March 31st.

For a cost of $2.25 per envelope you will receive the Special Pictorial Cancellation envelope, Irish greeting insert, Postage, and the historical circular cachet stamping of

“Saint Patrick, Mo – The Only One In The World”.

To request envelopes, please send your list of names, date request for mailing, and instructions on how you want the inserts signed, to The Shrine of St. Patrick, PO Box 34, St. Patrick, Mo. 63466. The volunteers from the Shrine will prepare your envelopes for mailing at the St. Patrick Post Office. You can also stop by the Old Irish Gift Shop and purchase your envelopes in person!

Mailing requests are already being received from around the country and, of course, Ireland as well.

Please support the Shrine of St. Patrick with its most historical fundraiser. You will make your family and friends very happy to receive this beautiful Irish greeting!