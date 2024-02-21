Batting Cage Closed Over Vandalism, Littering Concerns

By Mike Scott

The indoor batting cage at the Kahoka Ball Park on Vine Street has been closed, rendered off-limits due to concerns over potential vandalism and rampant littering inside.

During the Kahoka City Council’s session on Monday, February 12, Alderman Les Billings brought these issues to the forefront, highlighting the damage inflicted upon the facility.

He told board members that the backstop boards at end of the building were broken, and that trash was thrown all around.

“It looked like someone had reached up and beat on it with bat,” Billings said.

“The cameras couldn’t really see who had done it,” Billings said, adding that video storage is limited, and they don’t know exactly when the issue occurred.

“We don’t know who all has keys,” he added. The city currently requires those under 18 to be accompanied by an adult, although that is difficult to enforce.

The board discussed options moving forward. One idea was to install a card reader system similar to what the school district has. That way, the city could be sure who was using the building and when they were there.

In the interim, the batting cage has been closed to the public.

On Friday, February 16, city workers were making repairs and repainting the damaged backstop area. The batting cage is expected to open again next week, just prior to the start of official high school baseball practice.

City employee Ethan Horton, who is also the assistant baseball coach for the Clark County Indians, said that earlier in the week, he and his kids had cleaned up the trash that was littering the inside of the building.

Horton plans to make daily checks of the building going forward until the board decides how to proceed with new locks.

Fire Chief Mick Wood reported that the department had been approved for a 50/50 grant for up to $125,000 to purchase a fire truck. The grant would provide funding up to $62,000 toward the purchase, with the balance paid by the city.

Wood reported that he had identified three pre-owned trucks very similar to what the city has now, ranging from $99,000 to $150,000.

He suggested that if the city purchased a lower-price truck, he might be able to bundle in some new air packs in the grant funding.

No action was taken, and Wood will continue to look for possible replacement trucks.

In other business, the council:

•Approved an ordinance adopting the cemetery mowing contract with Jeff Smith for the 2024 and 2025 mowing seasons. Smith was the contractor in 2023.

•Reviewed a Police Training agreement which would pay for police academy training for selected candidates that would then work for the City of Kahoka.

•Police Chief Mike Nuebold also noted that he wants to buy video cameras for the Police Department.

•Mayor Tony Anderson reported that the city would be performing smoke test of sanitary sewer system. The reason is to identify any places where storm water might be infiltrating the system and overloading the lagoon.

“I think there are a lot of people that have their sump pumps and downspouts tied into the sewer system,” he said. “You’re not supposed to do that.”

•City Clerk Sandie Hopp reported that the city had received a check for $9600.06 from Clark County. The original CD was donated to the Kahoka Cemetery through the county years ago.

•Hopp also reported that the cost of the billing software used by the city was going to double in price this year.

•Alderman Billings asked why West Main Street had been dug up for a sewer connection instead of boring under the street. He was told the reason was because the sewer line is under the street, and they had to dig to make the connection.

•Approved a liquor license for Aranda’s Mexican Restaurant, which will open on Vine Street.

•Set a budget review meeting for March 7 at 6:00pm.