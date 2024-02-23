42nd Annual Spelling Bee Held

Scotland County R-1 School District held its 42nd annual Spelling Bee on Friday, February 16, 2024, at the elementary school gymnasium. There were two competitions: a competition between second and third grade students as well as a competition for fourth, fifth, and sixth grade students.

The winner of the second and third grade competition was second grade student Rhett Farris. Rhett is the son of Pete Farris and Jennifer Gooden. The runner-up was third grade student Addalynn Probst. Addalynn is the daughter of Eric and Shyanne Probst. The second-grade participants were Elena Clubb, Rhett Farris, Alice McClamroch, Kenzleigh Moore, Rosie Orton, and Drew Weber. The alternates were Sylvie Dale and Chandler Harris. The third grade participants were Taylor Farris, Landon Harvey, Zaynah Jordan, Kasen Mathews, Addalynn Probst, and Rucker Ward. The alternates were Piper Bourgeois and Andie Perrilles.

The winner of the fourth through sixth grade competition was sixth grade student Bryce Tippett. Bryce is the son of Cole and Lindsay Tippett. The runner-up was fellow sixth grader Gabriel Lourcey. Gabriel is the son of Richard and Denise Lourcey. The fourth grade participants were Adelyn Brown, Kaliann Forest, Brooke Jackson, Brently Lapsley, Reah Mauck, and Brinley Shultz. Abel Coffman was the alternate and Evolette Hoyal (participant) was absent. The fifth grade participants were Kynzlea Blake, Kinley Moss, Russ Parsons, Marshall Rowland, Brody Schnell, and Maci Ward. The alternates were Tessa McBee and Addy Ward. The sixth grade participants were Reece Bergeson, Evan Cochran, Gabriel Lourcey, Bryce Tippett, Lexi Weber, and Emma Whitney. The alternates were Olivia Dale and Alyssa Tague.

Each year, the winner of each Bee is awarded a dictionary donated by the Epsilon Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. Sheila Berkowitz, Epsilon Iota member, presented the dictionaries to the winners of each bee.

The Scotland County R-1 School District would like to thank Sheila Berkowitz for donating her time to create the master list and serve as the pronouncer. We would also like to thank Epsilon Iota for the generous donation of the dictionaries. A special thanks to Shellie Jackson, Dakota McClamroch, and Trenton Tallman for setting up and tearing down as well as Erin Tallman and Dawn Triplett for serving as judges. Kara Wickert is the Spelling Bee sponsor.