Progress Report on the Roy Blunt Reservoir

North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission Meeting Minutes

Submitted by Ellen Hodge

December 11, 2023 – Motion made by Jeanna Johnson was seconded by Greg Dobrinske to approve minutes of the November 13, 2023, meeting. All voted “yes”. Motion was approved.

Motion made Marjorie DeGreef was seconded by Richard Head to approve the Treasurer’s Report and Payables. All voted “yes”. Motion was approved.

No General Manager’s report was given with Brad being absent.

Chad Sayre, Allstate Consultants, informed the Commissioners that there will be an on-stie meeting at Swan Lake December 14 regarding the ID/IQ request for proposals. MDNR is progressing on the 401 and 404 permits.

Chad reported progress was being made in the Phase 1A plant enhancements. A new retaining wall was put in place and a door in the basement.

The Phase 1B geotech and design has been progressing quite well as Chad reported. Change orders are due to quantity changes. Right-of-way acquisitions were closed on Kevin Sheldon and Rye & Rose Page.

Motion made by Kathie Clay was seconded by Marjorie DeGreef to approve Resolution #30-2023 Approving Emergency Contract with Capital Paving for Milling Highway V V to Address Damage Caused by Construction Traffic at the Roy Blunt reservoir to Allow for Snow Removal.

This cost of $81,289.50 has been approved for reimbursement from NRCS and MDNR. A full depth reclamation will be performed to level up the road to be able to remove snow. Roll call vote was taken with all voting “yes”. Motion was approved.

Lawrence Allen entered the meeting at 6:50 p.m.

Motion made by Jeanna Johnson was seconded by Marjorie DeGreef to approve Resolution #26-2023 Authorizing Amendment to the October 2021 Financial Assistance Agreement for Funds from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Multi- Purpose Water Resources Fund. This agreement has been previously approved but needed an end date of 2070 added. This was on last month’s agenda but the amended agreement was not submitted for approval in time for that meeting. Roll call vote was taken with all voting “yes”. Motion was approved.

Motion made by Marjorie DeGreef was seconded by Kathie Clay to approve Resolution #31-2023 Authorizing Approval of a Financial Assistance Agreement for Funds from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Multi-Purpose Water Resources Fund. This agreement approves additional funds of $22,987,036.71. Roll call vote was taken with all voting “yes”. Motion was approved.

Motion made by Jeanna Johnson was seconded by Kathie Clay to approve Resolution #32-2023 Approving Revised Long-Term Financial Assistance By and Between the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission for the East Locust Creek Reservoir Project (Now Known as the Roy Blunt Reservoir). This revision established an end date of December 31, 2070. Roll call vote was taken with all voting “yes”. Motion was approved.

Motion made by Kathie Clay was seconded by Marjorie DeGreef to approve Change Order #1 (+$5,319.20) and Pay Request #2 ($54,291.56) from R & L Boone Construction for Plant Enhancements Phase 1A. All voted “yes”. Motion was approved.

Motion made by Jeanna Johnson was seconded by Greg Dobrinske to approve Change Order #16 127,261.36) and Pay Request #19 ($851,745.45) for Task Order #2022-02 from Better By Design LLC for work on the Mid Lake Construction Access and Utility Corridor. All voted “yes”. Motion was approved.

Motion made by Greg Dobrinske was seconded by Kathie Clay to approve Change Order #13 (+$8,784.72) and Pay Request #16 ($330,784.84) for Task Order #2022-01 from Linhart Construction for work on the South Construction Access and Utility Corridor. All voted “yes”. Motion was approved.

Operations Manager Lawrence Allen reported that Elmwood Lake is down 30 inches. Greg Williams has left his employment at the water plant. Water plant enhancements continue. The conversion from free chlorine to monochloramines went well. Lawrence discussed large leaks on both the Green City and Sullivan Rural systems and asked the Commission to waive any penalties that may be imposed on the December billing due to these leaks. Motion made by Greg Dobrinske was seconded by Jeanna Johnson to waive any penalties on the December billing due to these two leaks. All voted “yes’. Motion was approved.

The Proposed 2024 Budget was discussed. Chairman Rhodes stated wage increases, a new mower and new copy machine were reflected in this proposal. A decrease in health insurance has been found through the Missouri Chamber Foundation. Motion made by Bobby Williams was seconded by Kathie Clay to approve the 2024 Budget as proposed. All voted

Motion made by Marjorie DeGreef was seconded by Kathie Clay to enter Closed Session pursuant to §610.021(2), RSMo., to discuss leasing, purchase or sale of real estate by a public governmental body where public knowledge of the transaction might adversely affect the legal consideration therefore; §610.021(3), RSMo., pertaining to hiring, firing, discipline or promoting of particular employees by a public government body when personal information about the employee is discussed or recorded. Roll call vote was taken with all

Chad Sayre and Mark Forrester left the meeting at 7:32 p.m. Lawrence Allen left the meeting at 7:36 p.m.

Motion made by Jeanna Johnson was seconded by Bobby Williams to leave Closed Session and return to Open Session. Roll call vote was taken with all voting “yes”. Motion was approved.

There being no further business, motion made by Jeanna Johnson was seconded by Marjori DeGreef to adjourn the meeting. All voted “yes”. Motion was approved. Meeting was adjourned at 7:47 p.m.