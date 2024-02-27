 ATF, NSSF Offers Up to $5,000 Reward for Information on the Gabby’s Guns and Ammo FFL Burglary

Kansas City, MO-The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Gabby’s Guns and Ammo, a federal firearms licensee.

Gabby’s Guns & Ammo, located at 743 N. Walnut Street, Kahoka, Missouri was burglarized on or about February 9, 2024. lndividual(s) forced entry into Gabby’s Guns & Ammo and stole a total of 5 firearms. ATF Special Agents from the St. Louis Field Office and the Kahoka Police Department are investigating.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000. This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between ATF and NSSF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

Anyone with information regarding this crime should contact ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477), email ATFTiQs@atf.gov, submit an anonymous tip through the “Reportlt” app, available for Android and iPhone, or text ATFKC to 62975 and follow the prompts.

For more information about ATF and its programs, go to www. atf.gov and follow the Kansas City Field Division on Twitter @ ATF Kansas City.