Kahoka Motors To End Ford Franchise

To our valued customers and community: the management at Kahoka Motors would like to properly notify the public of changes to our automotive business.

For over 66 years, Kahoka Motors has been able to provide Ford factory products right here in Kahoka. These products include new Ford cars, trucks and SUVs, Ford Credit Financing, direct access to new Ford parts, including powertrain and Ford ESP extended service plans.

As of Friday March 1st, 2024 we will no longer be able to offer these new products, but we can still look up and order new Ford parts through an indirect source. We also plan to maintain access to the latest Ford service technology and information so that we can continue to meet our non-warranty Ford customers’ service needs.

The decision to relinquish the Ford franchise has come from an increased change in focus to used vehicles in our community. We want our customers to know we will still maintain inventory of late model program vehicles. We have access to late model vehicles of all brands. We will continue to purchase and trade for older used vehicles as well. We will also maintain a full inventory of Motorcraft oil and filter products and all brands of new tires.

We welcome everyone to continue to look at our Kahoka Motor Company Inc. Facebook page and visit our website www. kahokamotor.com for our latest inventory. And if you don’t see what you’re looking for, let us know and we will try to find it for you.