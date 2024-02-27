Live Line Demo To Headline Farm/City Night

The Clark County Extension Council hopes that you are planning to join us for Farm/City Night on March 9th, 2024, at the Clark County Middle School in Kahoka, Missouri. The evening will kick off with the Clark County Farm Bureau serving a soup and sandwich supper from 4:30-6:30 pm. Those attending are asked to bring a non-perishable food item or to make a monetary donation to support the Clark County Food Pantry.

The evening’s program will begin at 6:15 pm with the recognition of Extension Council members, the 2023 Century Farm recipients, and the awarding of the Leaders Honor Roll, as well as a few other acknowledgements. Lewis County REC will headline our program for the night beginning at 6:30 pm.

Lewis County REC will showcase their Live Line Demo. Develop a heightened sense of awareness of electrical hazards and how to avoid them by engaging with their experienced team as they share practical knowledge and skills in a controlled environment with their 7,200 volt Live Line Demo.

In addition to the uplifting program, many local businesses and organization will have displays setup in the gym during the meal. Businesses and organizations are welcome to bring their own table and set up that night, but in the spirit of the foundations of this free event the Extension Council requests that no sales be made. There is no need to call and make a reservation, just come. Doors will open for set up at 3 pm. Numerous door prizes will be given at the end of the evening thanks to the many local supporters. This event is free of charge and open to the public. The Extension Council is grateful for all of the community partners that help us to come together each year to make this event a success. For more information, please contact the Clark County Extension Office at 660-727-3339, or check us out on Facebook as MU Extension in Clark County.

