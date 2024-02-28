NEMO Storm Spotter Training Held in Edina

The NEMO Storm Spotter Class was held at the Knox County Community Center on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at the Knox County Community Center. A total of 52 people attended from Knox and surrounding counties to obtain National Weather Service Storm Spotter status, or to take the class as a refresher course. This two-hour training was led by Matt Beitscher, a lead meteorologist at the NWS St. Louis Office, and sponsored by the NEMOnews Media Group and the Knox County Community Center. Photo by Echo Menges