Commission Awards Contracts for Projects in Northeast District

HANNIBAL – During its regular meeting on February 14, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for bridge rehabilitation, bridge replacement, pavement improvement, and roadway elevation/rebuild projects in the Northeast District.

A $5.4M contract was awarded to W. L. Miller Company, for raising the pavement approximately 2.5 feet on 1.3 miles of U.S. Route 61, from just south of the Iowa State line to east of U.S. Route 136 near Alexandria, in Clark County.

A $928,839 contract was awarded to Gene Haile Excavating, Inc., for a bridge replacement project on Route AA in Monroe County, over Bee Creek, 2.9 miles west of Missouri Route 15 near Paris.

A $767,287 contract was awarded to Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. for two bridge rehabilitations projects in Scotland County at the following locations:

Route A – Over BNSF Railway, 0.3 mile east of Route M near Rutledge

Route T – Over North Fork Middle Fabius River, 1.9 miles west of Missouri Route 15 near Bible Grove

A $5.1M contract was awarded to Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. for pavement repairs and grooving in Marion and Shelby counties at the following locations:

U.S. Route 36 (Eastbound) – pavement grooving from 0.3 mile east of Shelbina to 0.8 mile east of Route PP near Lakenan in Shelby County (two disconnected sections)

U.S. Route 36 (Westbound) – pavement repairs from 0.5 mile west of U.S. Route 24 in Marion County to 0.3 mile west of the Macon County line near Clarence in Shelby County

A $856,288 contract was awarded to Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. for four bridge rehabilitation projects near Kirksville in Adair County at the following locations:

U.S. Route 63 – Over Business Route 63

U.S. Route 63 – Over Steer Creek

U.S. Route 63 – Over Patterson Street

U.S. Route 63 – Over Bear Creek

Additional information, regarding timelines and traffic impacts, will be released prior to the start of construction.

For more information, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-