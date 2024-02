District 11 Boys Champions

Green City Boys Class 1, District 11 Title – The boys played Marion County at North Shelby High School on Saturday, February 24, 2024 to win their fourth straight district title; the final score was 47-18. The Green City boys are playing sectional basketball on Tuesday night, February 27, 2024, playing Brunswick at Brunswick. Front Row: Degen Wood, Aiden Campbell, Kaden Hatcher, Asher Buggs-Tipton, Kaden Johnson, Xander Salas, Tory Henness. Back Row: Assistant Coach Donovan Edwards, Assistant Coach Nicholas Edwards, Clancy Ballinger Zane Patterson, Noah Hall, Jake Crist, Ty Hall, Conner Pinkerton, Ivan Littrell, Jaden O’Haver, Preston Balfany, Tristin Harrison, Orion Navis, Head Coach Matt Ayers.