District 11 Girls Champions

Green City Girls District Win – The girls played Grundy County at Princeton High School on Friday, February 23, 2024; the final score was 38-36 for Green City’s win. The girls played in sectionals on Monday, February 26, 2024 against Meadville at Meadville. They lost with a score of 25 to 80.

Front Row: Tatum Salas, Lily Crist, Britney Jeffries, Clare Gordon, Milly Ortega, Macy Jeffries. Back Row: Assistant Coach Chelsea Wood, Head Coach Nicholas Edwards, Jaryn Hatcher, Braleigh Kincanon, LillyAnn McCabe, Alexa Lee, Hailey Herschberger