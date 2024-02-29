Gray Recognized for 50 Years of Service

Submitted by Tennille Banner

On Tuesday, February 13, 2024 Green City R-1 had the opportunity to honor (and surprise) Mrs. Janie Gray for her 50 years of service to the Green City R-1 School District. Janie Gray, a pillar of strength, passion, and commitment, has left an unforgettable mark on the Green City R-1 School District since the beginning of her career in 1974.

For the first 27 years at Green City R-1, Janie served as a beacon of knowledge and inspiration in the classrooms, shaping the minds of countless students who passed through her care. As a physical education teacher, she not only instilled a love for fitness but also served as a coach for various sports at the junior high level and high school level, including softball, basketball, track, dance and cheerleading.

Upon “retirement,” Janie Gray’s commitment to education did not waver. She seamlessly transitioned into her new role as the Parents Educator in the Parents as Teachers Program, further demonstrating her unwavering dedication to nurturing the potential of every child.

Beyond the confines of our school walls, Janie has been a dynamic force in the local CTA and at the local and state-level of the Missouri State Teachers Association. Her advocacy for educators, her passion for continuous learning, and her commitment to the betterment of our education system have made her a respected figure in the broader educational community.

Mrs. Janie Gray, has spent a lifetime devoted to the growth, development, and well-being of our students and our community. Janie Gray’s legacy is woven into the very fabric of the Green City R-1 School District.

Here’s to Janie Gray, a true champion of education, an inspiration to us all, and a beloved member of the Green City R-1 School District family. Congratulations on this monumental milestone of serving the children of the Green City R-1 School District for 50 years!