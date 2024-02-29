Missouri To Observe Severe Weather Preparedness Week March 4 – 8

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – In April 2023, an EF-2 tornado swept through Bollinger County, Missouri, devastating a community and claiming the lives of five people. In July, two more people were killed in separate incidents after massive trees uprooted by a severe storm in the St. Louis area fell onto a house and a car. That same month, another individual was killed when a tree crushed a camper during a round of severe storms in southwest Missouri.

These tragedies all serve as reminders of the importance of being prepared for severe weather anytime, anywhere, and that it’s not just tornadoes that can prove deadly.

“Whether it be severe storms, tornadoes, or flooding, Missouri faces a variety of deadly weather threats every year, each highlighting the tremendous need to be prepared no matter where we are,” State Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Remillard said. “This includes learning about the risks, having a plan and knowing what to do to stay safe before severe weather strikes your area.”

To encourage Missourians to prepare for severe weather and learn how to protect themselves, the National Weather Service, SEMA and local emergency managers will observe Severe Weather Preparedness Week March 4 – 8, 2024. Missouri’s annual statewide tornado drill will also be held on Wednesday, March 6 at 11 a.m. as part of the week’s preparedness activities. Some Missouri communities may choose to conduct the drill on a different day due to conflicting local events.

At 11 a.m. on the day of the tornado drill, NOAA Weather Radios set to receive the Routine Weekly Tests (RWTs) will alert listeners that the tornado drill has begun. Outdoor warning sirens will also sound across participating Missouri communities. At that time, participants should practice taking cover in a designated shelter area or an interior room on the lowest level of a secure structure.

Schools, businesses and families are all encouraged to participate in the drill. Educators are also encouraged to use the tornado drill as an opportunity to incorporate tornado facts, meteorological information and safety tips into their lesson plans.

NWS provides several safety tips and educational information about tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, flash flooding, lightning and the importance of NOAA Weather Radios on its Severe Weather Awareness Week<https:// www.weather.gov/ lsx/severeweek> page<https://www. weather.gov/lsx/ severeweek>. Each day during the week will focus on a different safety message:

* Monday, March 4 – Receiving Weather Information

* Tuesday, March 5 – Lightning Safety

* Wednesday, March 6 – Tornado Safety

* Thursday, March 7 – Hail/Wind Safety

* Friday, March 8 – Flood Safety

Remember these additional tips to stay safe during severe weather:

* Follow local forecasts any time severe weather is anticipated. Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts in case one fails or if severe weather strikes overnight.

* Create a family emergency plan to stay safe, and remember to include all pets when building an emergency kit and stocking up on supplies. Your family may not be together if a disaster strikes, so it is also important to know how to contact one another and reconnect if separated. Establish a family meeting place that’s familiar and easy to find.

* A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in the area. Therefore, it’s important to be ready to act quickly if it becomes necessary. A tornado warning means seek shelter immediately because a tornado has been sighted or indicated by radar causing imminent danger to life and property.

* The safest shelter location for tornadoes is generally an interior room without windows on the lowest floor of sturdy structure, preferably in the basement. Do not seek shelter in a cafeteria, gymnasium or other large open room because the roof might collapse. Immediately leave a mobile home to seek shelter in a nearby building and never seek shelter under an overpass – the dangerous wind tunnel effect combined with flying debris can be deadly.

* If you hear thunder, lightning is close enough to strike you. Leave elevated areas and avoid isolated trees. Seek shelter immediately in an enclosed building or vehicle.

* The safest place to be when there is high winds or hail is indoors. Avoid driving to prevent injuries or vehicle damage. Consider all downed power lines as live.

* Never drive into standing water, even if it appears shallow. As little as six inches of fast-moving water can cause a car to lose control or float. Rapidly rising water may engulf the vehicle and sweep it away. Murky water can hide hazards including dangerous debris and road damage.